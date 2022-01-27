Ron Perlman Hasn't Given Up On The Possibility Of Hellboy 3

Ron Perlman has portrayed many iconic characters, but if you had to name the one that stands — both literally and metaphorically — head and shoulders above the rest, a certain demonic, red-skinned, cigar-chomping figure immediately comes to mind. Donning heavy makeup and prosthetics, Perlman gave an iconic performance in Guillermo Del Toro's fantastic 2004 superhero movie "Hellboy," and reprised the role in 2008's "Hellboy II: The Golden Army."

Unfortunately, that's where the fun ended. While both Perlman and Del Toro have had illustrious careers and even worked together on occasion, for various reasons, "Hellboy 3" never materialized. As years have crept past, the possibility of a third Del Toro-Perlman "Hellboy" movie has started to seem more and more distant, and the abject critical and box office failure of 2019's "Hellboy" reboot likely hasn't done any favors for the franchise's prospects.

Still, some people hope that Perlman and Del Toro one day team up for one last "Hellboy" movie ... and one of these people is none other than Perlman himself, who just revealed that he hasn't given up on the possibility of "Hellboy 3."