Young Sheldon's Georgie And Mandy Spin-Off Title Is A Big Bang Theory Easter Egg

"Young Sheldon" may be ending, but fan-favorite couple Georgie Cooper (Montana Jordan) and Mandy McAllister (Emily Osment) aren't going anywhere. In January 2024, CBS officially confirmed that the newlyweds are getting their own spin-off series. A new statement from the broadcaster on May 2 revealed that the name for the series is "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage," and that it will premiere on Thursdays at 8/7c in the fall. Emily Osment then reiterated the news in an Instagram post. Alongside a photo of herself and Jordan in front of their show's new billboard, along with several shots from the Warner Bros. studios, she wrote, "I've spent the last three and a half years standing next to this wonderful guy and I am thrilled to say that GEORGIE AND MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE is coming to CBS this fall Thursday nights at 8!!!! See you there!"

The name of the show is of particular significance as it's an easter egg from "The Big Bang Theory." In the penultimate episode of the original sitcom, after winning the Nobel Prize, Sheldon (Jim Parsons) makes a comment about Georgie being twice divorced. He says, "Oh [a congratulatory text from] my brother's ex-wife. Oh [a text from] my brother's other ex-wife." However, the name of Georgie and Mandy's spin-off suggests that creators Chuck Lorre and Steve Molaro plan to retcon this plot point. The title also heavily implies that Osment's wish for the new series may come true. In a previous interview with TVLine she said, "I'm hoping that I'm the ex-wife and the new wife. People get divorced and remarried. Why can't she be both?"