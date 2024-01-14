Shannen Doherty Believes A Cult Classic Movie Killed Her Film Career

Few shows were a bigger deal in the early '90s than "Beverly Hills 90210." As such, it's easy to see why many expected its main cast members to go on to become movie stars on top of their small-screen stardom. Unfortunately for Shannen Doherty, that didn't come to be.

The "Heathers" star landed a role in Aaron Spelling's teen drama series in 1990 before departing the show after its 4th season. From there, she starred as Rene in Kevin Smith's teen comedy, "Mallrats," a role that the actor believes torpedoed her career. The follow-up to Smith's well-received debut, "Clerks," "Mallrats," was expected to be a major success, but that turned out to be wishful thinking.

The two discussed their experiences with "Mallrats" on Doherty's podcast, "Let's Be Clear" (via Variety). "That's kind of the interesting thing about 'Mallrats,' right, is that it wasn't a box office success," Doherty said to Smith. "Oh, it died," Smith agreed. "It died," Doherty confirmed. "So did my film career. That was it."

Though Doherty would go on to land over 40 roles after the release of "Mallrats," many of them are lesser-known projects. Meanwhile, the actor found success in shows like the fantasy drama "Charmed," in which she starred as Prue Halliwell for 67 episodes before being replaced by Rose McGowan.