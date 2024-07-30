Luke Vs. Anakin Skywalker: Who Would Really Win In A Lightsaber Duel?

The "Star Wars" saga is full of what-ifs. What if Ben Quadinaros' power couplings hadn't failed him at the big Boonta Eve Classic? What if Max Rebo always had the same number of limbs? What if Admiral Ozzel had come out of lightspeed just a little bit farther out from the Hoth system? These are the big questions plaguing "Star Wars" fans, but there are also some smaller, more niche debates, like who would win in a fight between a prime Luke Skywalker and a prime Anakin.

While we've seen Luke fight Anakin twice in the movies, those duels aren't what we're talking about here. Everyone knows that while immensely strong in the dark side of the Force, Darth Vader is far less nimble and versatile of a fighter because of the injuries he sustains on Mustafar. Yes, he beats Luke in "The Empire Strikes Back," but his son hasn't even finished his basic training at that point. And yes, Luke beats Vader on the second Death Star in "Return of the Jedi," but it's pretty clear in that fight that the elder Skywalker is conflicted by compassion.

I've written hundreds of articles about every distant corner of the "Star Wars" universe, and I've been a fan since before I can reasonably remember. I've covered the shows, the comics, ancient Force gods, Glup Shitto, and even the trading cards. So today, let's answer this debate once and for all: Who would win in a lightsaber duel between Luke and Anakin Skywalker?