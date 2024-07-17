The Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer's Product Placement May Have Gone Over Your Head

"Deadpool & Wolverine" is getting closer and closer to being released, and a whole phalanx of new trailers have been released to celebrate its upcoming release. The film's trailers have been stuffed with so many Easter eggs and hidden gems that it's not a surprise that the latest one to be released follows suit. To wit: one might not notice one very sneaky bit of product placement woven into the background.

Take a closer look when Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) takes a swig out of a bottle of black-labeled gin to gargle with and rinse his mouth out at the 34-second mark in the trailer below. That would be a batch of Ryan Reynolds' own product — Aviation Gin– that he's enjoying. This blink-and-you-miss-it nod to Reynolds' side hustle definitely doesn't mark the first time he's ever added one of his products to one of his films. Eagle-eyed viewers probably spotted the booze in the background of films like "Free Guy" and "Red Notice," among other films and shows the actor has done.

A few moments earlier, when Deadpool (Reynolds) and Wolverine visit Blind Al (songstress Leslie Uggams) in her apartment, one will be able to spot a tiny El Guero Taqueria truck near the bottom of the screen. That's a Deadpool toy that was sold all the way back in 2013. And the product placement in the "Deadpool & Wolverine" teasers doesn't stop there.