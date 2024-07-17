The Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer's Product Placement May Have Gone Over Your Head
"Deadpool & Wolverine" is getting closer and closer to being released, and a whole phalanx of new trailers have been released to celebrate its upcoming release. The film's trailers have been stuffed with so many Easter eggs and hidden gems that it's not a surprise that the latest one to be released follows suit. To wit: one might not notice one very sneaky bit of product placement woven into the background.
Take a closer look when Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) takes a swig out of a bottle of black-labeled gin to gargle with and rinse his mouth out at the 34-second mark in the trailer below. That would be a batch of Ryan Reynolds' own product — Aviation Gin– that he's enjoying. This blink-and-you-miss-it nod to Reynolds' side hustle definitely doesn't mark the first time he's ever added one of his products to one of his films. Eagle-eyed viewers probably spotted the booze in the background of films like "Free Guy" and "Red Notice," among other films and shows the actor has done.
A few moments earlier, when Deadpool (Reynolds) and Wolverine visit Blind Al (songstress Leslie Uggams) in her apartment, one will be able to spot a tiny El Guero Taqueria truck near the bottom of the screen. That's a Deadpool toy that was sold all the way back in 2013. And the product placement in the "Deadpool & Wolverine" teasers doesn't stop there.
It looks like Deadpool & Wolverine will have some more product placement
It looks like there's going to be at least one more example of alcohol-related product placement in "Deadpool & Wolverine." In a previously-released trailer, Deadpool and Wolverine can be seen bantering over a bottle of what appears to be Stalk Barrel Blue Blend Canadian Whiskey; the product's label clearly visible as they chat. The corporate synergy doesn't stop there — Marvel Studios even released a Heinz Ketchup and Mustard-laden "trailer" for the movie, over which Ryan Reynolds can be heard riffing.
Those are big hints that — perhaps with tongue firmly in cheek — there will be a bit more product placement in the finished film once late July rolls around. Of course, the film's already notable for the high number of surprise cameos that have already been revealed or hinted at, from a crowd-pleasing fight with Sabretooth (Tyler Mane) to an appearance from Lady Deadpool (whom fans are convinced might be played by Reynolds' wife Blake Lively). Sneaking in plugs for booze and toys is just par for the surprising course.
Fans will find out for themselves soon enough how many promotions — be they subtle, sublime, or ridiculous — they'll be subjected to when "Deadpool & Wolverine" reaches theaters on July 26.