The Glen Powell Capybara Meme, Explained

Every so often, you'll log onto the internet and see a collection of words that mean something separately but when put together create something seemingly nonsensical. A lot of people may have had that reaction upon seeing some discuss the Glen Powell capybara meme and wondering what exactly that means. Was Glen Powell in a movie with a capybara? Did he get attacked by a capybara? Nope; some just think Powell kind of looks like the large rodent thanks to an old photo.

The meme originated from a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) someone made using a photo of Powell smiling rather widely at the "Hidden Figures" premiere. User @koalarolls quoted-tweeted a post of the photo with the caption, "He looks like a capybara who made a wish to become human." Others ran with the joke, and Powell himself eventually became aware. In response to a photoshoot where he bares a lot, he reposted the "capybara" comment along with his own caption: "I only took off my pants to try and bury this photo." You can add a sense of humor to some little known facts about Glen Powell.

Ever since, the capybara comparisons have been part of the promotion cycles for various Powell movies. For example, in December 2023, Powell appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" where he was asked about the photo that started it all. He explained, "This is why the internet's a great place. Like, I really kind of own the capybara thing now. I am the capybara." Truer words never spoken.