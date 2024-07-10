Twisters Reactions Are All Saying The Same Thing About The Sequel

Jan de Bont's "Twister," released in 1996, is nothing short of a silver screen classic. It provided moviegoers with a dramatic, disaster-driven story, standout performances from the likes of strange sci-fi movie record holder Bill Paxton, Helen Hunt, and Philip Seymour Hoffman, among others, and memorable moments as the film's main characters boldly chase tornados in the name of science. Thus, one would imagine that coming up with a sequel for such a film would be a tall order, especially seeing as Hunt's own idea for a "Twister 2" never got a chance. However, according to many critics, the Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell-led "Twisters," directed by Lee Isaac Chung, has done right by the legacy of its predecessor.

Over on X (formerly Twitter), critics have shared words of positivity regarding the sequel. "#Twisters is a beautifully shot, heartfelt story woven into the tapestry of a good old fashioned Summer blockbuster #film. It is both a compelling drama and a rip roaring adventure," wrote Jon Brown, host of "The Composer Series." The Hollywood Reporter's Brian Davids noted in their post that, thankfully, "Twisters" doesn't lean into the tropiness of legacy sequels, which helps it stand on its own two feet as a must-see summer blockbuster.

Meanwhile, Emily Murray of GamesRadar+ lauded the "Twisters" cast while acknowledging that it may even be better than the original. "If you want a great summer blockbuster this year, #TwistersMovie more than has you covered. Great fun, led by charming duo Edgar-Jones and Powell, it's also unafraid to take risks ... Glad I watched the original before as there's neat callbacks – I feel this is a better film though!"



Of course, the love for "Twisters" doesn't end there, with others on X expressing their appreciation for the film's performances in particular.