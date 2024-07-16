How To Watch The RNC

The Republican National Convention began on Monday, July 15 with the ominous specter of an assassination attempt on Donald Trump that occurred at a rally just a couple of days prior. Ramifications of that attempt have spread in unconventional ways, such as BlackRock pulling a commercial featuring the assailant as well as a TV channel removing a "Simpsons" episode from broadcast for being too reminiscent of the attack. As such, there may be more attention on the RNC this year outside of political pundits and individuals who want to see what this political process is all about.

The RNC will run until July 18 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. As one would surmise, anyone with a cable package will be able to stay abreast of the convention on any major news network for all four days, including MSNBC, CNN, ABC News, NBC News, CBS, PBS, and Fox News. Coverage will vary on each network and may be relegated to a few hours each evening to recap all noteworthy events. However, C-SPAN will air the convention in its entirety without any interruptions. Here's everything else to know about the RNC.