The Critical Response To J.D. Vance's Movie Hillbilly Elegy, Explained

The running mate of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, Ohio senator J.D. Vance, has also made a mark in the movie business. Unfortunately for him, said mark has been a distinctly negative one, at least from the critics' standpoint. Vance's sole movie credit, Netflix's 2020 drama "Hillbilly Elegy," was utterly lambasted by the reviewers to the tune of a 25% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film is based on Vance's memoir of the same name and explores the author's return to his native Ohio, where he gets a crash course on the area's plight.

The "Hillbilly Elegy" version of J.D. Vance is played by "Super 8" star Gabriel Basso and backed up by some of the greatest actors and filmmakers out there, but critics have failed to enjoy the end result. Their consensus is that while the movie aspires to be an impactful, award-winning drama, it ends up wasting much of its potential with its sheer blandness. "Nothing really happens in this film," Jordan Hoffman of TV Guide wrote. "The memoir was more about themes and ideas, so the grafted narrative can't be too spicy and remain 'based on the book.' Partisans on the left and right may root around for either poisonous or righteous messaging, but I don't think it's worth the effort."