Marvel Made Two Big Changes To Captain America 4's Most Controversial Character

Sam Wilson's filmic debut under his new rank might be taking center stage in "Captain America: Brave New World," but many eyes will be on a supporting character who's making their MCU debut in the upcoming movie as well. Among the small details found in the star-spangled trailer of Marvel's next big movie, there is an appearance from Emmy nominee Shira Haas, who will be playing Ruth Bat-Seraph, better known in the comics as Sabra, Marvel's first Jewish superhero.

Back in 2022, Marvel teased plans for Sabra, and after the announcement was met with social media backlash, Marvel stated, "While our characters and stories are inspired by the comics, they are always freshly imagined for the screen and today's audience, and the filmmakers are taking a new approach with the character Sabra who was first introduced in the comics over 40 years ago."

These adjustments now seem to include omitting the character's superhero name, as the Marvel announcement accompanying the trailer mentions only the name Ruth Bat-Seraph. Sabra, besides being a name given to a person born in Israel, is also the name of a refugee camp that was massacred in 1982, leading to the deaths of thousands of Palestinians at the hands of a militia, with Israel Defense Forces surrounding and not intervening. Additionally, Bat-Seraph's backstory of being a former Mossad agent will now instead be that of an ex-Black Widow turned U.S. government agent. Understandably, given the volatile past and present associations with the character, fans have spoken out about her inclusion in a film that is already rife with issues.