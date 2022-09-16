Marvel Teases Their Plans For Sabra In Captain America 4 Amid Controversy

In the wake of the Disney+ series "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," Marvel Studios came forward with a thrilling sequel. A fourth "Captain America" film — this time with Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson leading the charge as the "Star-Spangled Man" — was announced, much to the delight of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans everywhere. Julius Onah later signed on to direct, and at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, it came to light that the film would take on the title "Captain America: New World Order," but that's far from all we've learned about the upcoming title.

At the 2022 D23 Expo, a handful of names joined the "New World Order" cast list. "Falcon and the Winter Soldier" standouts Danny Ramirez and Carl Lumbly, who portrayed Joaquin Torres and Isaiah Bradley, respectively, got in on the action, as did Tim Blake Nelson, who will return to the role of Samuel Sterns after last playing him in 2008's "The Incredible Hulk." Additionally, Shira Haas will make her MCU debut as a character known as Sabra: an Israeli mutant by the name of Ruth Bat-Seraph who has appeared on the pages of Marvel Comics since the early 1980s.

In no time at all, the announced MCU introduction of Sabra in "Captain America: New World Order" sparked some serious controversy. In response, Marvel Studios has pulled back the curtain on its plans for the character.