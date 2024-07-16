Marvel Fans Keep Saying The Same Thing About The MCU Hulk

The Incredible Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) has earned his place as a Marvel Cinematic Universe staple. Since his franchise introduction in his 2008 self-titled film, Dr. Bruce Banner — played by Edward Norton, who was later fired from the MCU, in that movie alone — has done pretty much all there is to do. He has helped establish the Avengers, battled world-threatening foes, become a gladiator on a faraway planet, and has even embraced fatherhood. Now, Banner and Hulk have merged into one being, signifying the end of their struggle to coexist within one form. Unfortunately, many fans aren't overjoyed with the character's personal narrative and overall use in the MCU.

Over on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, @blurayangel asked MCU fans if they feel the Hulk has upgraded or downgraded since his debut in "The Incredible Hulk." Overwhelmingly, commenters expressed their belief that the character has taken a turn for the worse since his solo movie. "They went from him being an all-out, nearly unstoppable powerhouse, to being totally runover by Thanos in 2 seconds flat, to being a very milquetoast Professor Hulk being played for comedic effect," wrote @GeekToMeRadio, with @DaltonPaz2003 voicing support for Norton's take on the character over Ruffalo's.

Another commenter hit on an interesting point that could explain why this is the prevailing perception of the MCU's Hulk.