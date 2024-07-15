House Of The Dragon Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About Season 2's Daemon Sex Scene
Contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 5 — "Regent"
"Game of Thrones" is filled with plenty of nudity and sex, to the point where some of the actors even criticized the show's nude scenes. The prequel show, "House of the Dragon," has taken that torch and ran with it, including a moment on Season 2, Episode 3 that was hard for some fans to swallow. The 5th episode, titled "Regent," crossed a line for many viewers by having Daemon (Matt Smith) make out with and engage in oral sex with his mother, Alyssa Targaryen (Emeline Lambert). It's all a dream, but after seeing it, a lot of people voiced their displeasure on social media.
X (formerly known as Twitter) was filled with criticisms, as one user wrote, "I never thought I'd say this out loud but no one really ever needs a fever dream of incest with a [character's] parent. It could have been a convo." Daemon never knew his mother, as she died when he was 3 years old, and there's something of a conversation between the two, with Alyssa praising her son, "Daemon, you were always the strong one." He's getting a hallucination of the approval he wishes he received, with incest being the disgusting cherry on top.
Incest has always been part of "Game of Thrones," but this scene seems to have taken things too far for many. Users like @VISVNYA didn't mince words: "There's something so sinister about showing [D]aemon doing this to his mother — that he lost at a very young age mind you — f*** [H]arrenhal, f*** [A]lys and f*** the writers for real wtf???"
House of the Dragon fans are over Daemon's hallucinations
Incest has been a regular component of the Game of Thrones franchise from the start, especially between Targaryens. After all, Daemon is married to his niece, Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy). It's all in the family within that household, and even though Daemon has hallucinated quite a bit this season thanks to Alys Rivers (Gayle Rankin), this was the most memorable to date, even if it's for all the wrong reasons.
Perhaps more leeway could've been offered, but as @Raosahab217 points out, one line took things ever further: "Was enjoying this scene till she uttered 'My favorite son' ['House of the Dragon'] never fails to surprise!" In contrast, some didn't find the moment to be any more scandalous than what the franchise has engaged in before, like @tearymermaid writing, "Why people are so upset about this, [I] mean obviously it's weird and disgusting to watch but it's just [A]lys the witch playing with [D]aemon's mind, [I] mean it's not like he actually was fantasizing with f****** [his] own mother."
Five episodes into "House of the Dragon" Season 2, and Daemon has spent most of that time outside of the main plot and hallucinating. Even disregarding his vision from "Regent," fans just want to see him show why he's the best fighter on "House of the Dragon." X user @neeeks_k humorously wrote, "I'm glad everyone is also over [Daemon's] side quest bulls*** at [Harrenhal] like... bro wrap that s*** up and take Caraxes to the streets!!" After seeing the damage Aemond (Ewan Mitchell) can do with his dragon, Vhagar, it seems like a perfect showdown to pit them against Daemon and Caraxes, assuming Daemon snaps back to reality soon.