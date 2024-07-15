House Of The Dragon Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About Season 2's Daemon Sex Scene

Contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon Season 2, Episode 5 — "Regent"

"Game of Thrones" is filled with plenty of nudity and sex, to the point where some of the actors even criticized the show's nude scenes. The prequel show, "House of the Dragon," has taken that torch and ran with it, including a moment on Season 2, Episode 3 that was hard for some fans to swallow. The 5th episode, titled "Regent," crossed a line for many viewers by having Daemon (Matt Smith) make out with and engage in oral sex with his mother, Alyssa Targaryen (Emeline Lambert). It's all a dream, but after seeing it, a lot of people voiced their displeasure on social media.

X (formerly known as Twitter) was filled with criticisms, as one user wrote, "I never thought I'd say this out loud but no one really ever needs a fever dream of incest with a [character's] parent. It could have been a convo." Daemon never knew his mother, as she died when he was 3 years old, and there's something of a conversation between the two, with Alyssa praising her son, "Daemon, you were always the strong one." He's getting a hallucination of the approval he wishes he received, with incest being the disgusting cherry on top.

Incest has always been part of "Game of Thrones," but this scene seems to have taken things too far for many. Users like @VISVNYA didn't mince words: "There's something so sinister about showing [D]aemon doing this to his mother — that he lost at a very young age mind you — f*** [H]arrenhal, f*** [A]lys and f*** the writers for real wtf???"