House Of The Dragon's X-Rated Sex Scene Is Such A Big Deal It's A Little Hard To Swallow

Contains spoilers for "House of the Dragon" Season 2 Episode 3



There's a very salacious moment in the most recent episode of "House of the Dragon" — so is the scene in question crossing any major lines where the "Game of Thrones" universe is concerned?



Okay, so what even happens? In the episode, King Aegon II Targaryen (Tom Glynn-Carney) brings a few Team Green soldiers to a brothel after they all enjoy a night of drinking together, at which point Aegon, who is terrible, starts ripping open curtains to expose people engaged in pretty explicit sex acts. In the very first room, Aegon — and the audience — get a real eyeful as a woman performs oral sex on a man (presumably a patron of the brothel), only for Aegon to just move on and yank some more curtains.

Nothing else Aegon finds, though, is quite as eye-popping as that first scenario. While it's definitely a prosthetic penis in the scene, it's still jarring — only because this is a boundary that "Game of Thrones" hasn't crossed quite yet. Sure, shows set in Westeros never, ever shy away from showing naked women (in fact, it's kind of strange to make it through an entire episode of "House of the Dragon" or "Game of Thrones" without getting an eyeful of either a main character or a background actor), but it doesn't usually show sex quite so explicitly. It shouldn't be that surprising, though; the sex scenes on "Game of Thrones" were so gratuitious that they spawned their own term.