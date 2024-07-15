Wilmer Valderrama Has One Goal For Nick Torres On NCIS Season 22 - And It's Big

Fans never know which characters on "NCIS" could die or leave the organization in one manner or another. However, viewers can breathe a sigh of relief when it comes to Nick Torres, as his actor, Wilmer Valderrama, has confirmed he won't be going anywhere anytime soon. Torres' presence is just one tidbit concerning everything you need to know about "NCIS" Season 22 so far, and there's something else fans should expect for the next batch of episodes.

Valderrama spoke with People about his hopes for the future of the show and his character, and he has one big request. "The big conversation is how can we light some s*** on fire this season? That's what I want to do," the actor revealed. "NCIS" is never short on drama, especially seeing as the ending of "NCIS" Season 21 sees Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) accepting a job elsewhere, which is bound to have ramifications going into Season 22. But allies getting new jobs may be the least of the team's worries, as Valderrama continued, "It's going to be more personal, more soul-shattering. There'll be some [tragedy] this season."

"NCIS" has been going on for two decades at this point, and lighting things on fire, as it were, may be a good way to keep viewers invested. Fans will have to keep tuning in to see what soul-shattering tragedies might occur this time around.