Wilmer Valderrama Has One Goal For Nick Torres On NCIS Season 22 - And It's Big
Fans never know which characters on "NCIS" could die or leave the organization in one manner or another. However, viewers can breathe a sigh of relief when it comes to Nick Torres, as his actor, Wilmer Valderrama, has confirmed he won't be going anywhere anytime soon. Torres' presence is just one tidbit concerning everything you need to know about "NCIS" Season 22 so far, and there's something else fans should expect for the next batch of episodes.
Valderrama spoke with People about his hopes for the future of the show and his character, and he has one big request. "The big conversation is how can we light some s*** on fire this season? That's what I want to do," the actor revealed. "NCIS" is never short on drama, especially seeing as the ending of "NCIS" Season 21 sees Jessica Knight (Katrina Law) accepting a job elsewhere, which is bound to have ramifications going into Season 22. But allies getting new jobs may be the least of the team's worries, as Valderrama continued, "It's going to be more personal, more soul-shattering. There'll be some [tragedy] this season."
"NCIS" has been going on for two decades at this point, and lighting things on fire, as it were, may be a good way to keep viewers invested. Fans will have to keep tuning in to see what soul-shattering tragedies might occur this time around.
Wilmer Valderrama has some lighter requests for NCIS, too
Wilmer Valderrama has been on "NCIS" since Season 14, which debuted in 2016. He's played Nick Torres for quite a while, so it's understandable he'd want to upset the status quo to an extent and light a fire under the whole "NCIS" team. Recently, the actor even revealed the gruesome way he'd want Torres to die on "NCIS," but hopefully, the character manages to stay alive because there are so many possible storylines. It's not all doom and gloom from Valderrama, as he also told People about some lighter plots he'd like to see Torres be part of.
"There will be perhaps some new flames," the actor said. "Perhaps Torres might be ready for love this season. Who knows? That might be a conversation or may not be a conversation." Torres was previously romantically linked with Ellie Bishop (Emily Wickersham), who was last seen properly on Season 18. He subsequently gets into therapy, which has undoubtedly helped him to open himself up emotionally, so he may be in a better place going into Season 22.
"NCIS" Season 21 begins with Torres being charged with murder, for which he is ultimately cleared. But it certainly wouldn't hurt for Torres to get a bit more levity going forward on the show, even if tragedy is never too far behind. "NCIS" Season 22 should be back to having roughly 20 episodes (Season 21 had only 10 due to last year's Hollywood strikes), so there should be plenty of time for disaster, romance, and everything in between this time around.