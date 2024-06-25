NCIS Star Wilmer Valderrama Revealed How He Wants Nick Torres To Die & It's Brutal

"NCIS" maintains a revolving door of main cast members. Some figures simply move to pursue other jobs; other "NCIS" characters are killed off the show. While simply leaving keeps the door open for future appearances, there's something to be said of getting a juicy death scene, and Wilmer Valderrama knows precisely how he'd want Nick Torres to go out should his time ever come.

To be clear, Valderrama has confirmed there are no plans to get rid of Torres any time soon, but the actor was asked how he'd wish for his character to bite the dust at the 2024 Monte-Carlo Television Festival (via People). Valderrama explained, "Like Denzel Washington in 'Training Day' — just go out." Detective Alonzo Harris (Washington) has an iconic death scene in the film where he's gunned down by the Russian mafia in an incredibly violent scene. Of course, Torres is much more noble than Harris, so seeing him get gunned down repeatedly and violently may be a bit much for fans.

Valderrama seems to think Torres deserves a true hero's death by "defending my family somehow, just in a storm of bullets, I just see a storm of bullets just washing over me, just dying heroically with violins in the background and the rain is pouring." However, the actor does have his limits. When his co-star, Brian Dietzen brought up whether Torres' death should include a flock of doves (in the vein of a John Woo movie), Valderrama said, "No, no doves. That's a little too Nicolas Cage."