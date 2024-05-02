NCIS' Wilmer Valderrama Confirms Whether Nick Torres Is Leaving The Show

Worry not, "NCIS" fans, as Wilmer Valderrama's casting as Zorro in an upcoming Disney+ limited series won't interfere with his role on CBS' No. 1 drama for the time being.

"NCIS has been and will be my home for a while," Valderrama told TVInsider in April, confirming he has no plans to jump ship. He's even excited about the burgeoning friendship between his character, Nick Torres, and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), which he declares will provide a definitive change for Knight's persona. "Torres is going to be very instrumental in the rebirth of Special Agent Knight. And I can't tell you much more because the finale is going to be very definitive and it's going to do a reconstruction and deconstruction of what you think you knew about her," he said.

"Zorro" will be written, run, and executive produced by Bryan Cogman, according to Variety. The limited series will likely film over Valderrama's summer break from "NCIS," which means it may be on track to emerge during the winter of 2024 or 2025. Before the SAG-AFTRA strike, it had been set for a 2021 debut.

While there have been no further casting announcements, the official series logline reads, "When tragedy strikes his family, privileged caballero Diego de la Vega (Valderrama) returns to his hometown of El Pueblo de Los Angeles and discovers a culture of corruption and injustice that will lead him to take on the mantle of the masked vigilante Zorro — America's first true superhero." The project has nothing to do with Paramount+'s controversial upcoming "Zorro" series.

The Spanish hero has been looming large over Valderrama's life lately, leading to a funny footnote during an "NCIS" shoot.