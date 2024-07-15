NCIS: What Tony & Ziva's Daughter Tali Looks Like In The Spin-Off Series
When it was announced Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo would return for a new spinoff series titled "NCIS: Tony & Ziva," there was plenty for fans to get excited about. The iconic couple has already been through a lot on "NCIS," and the spinoff will send them on an international escapade. As fans of the mainline series know, the couple actually have a daughter together. Though Tali has only been seen in flashbacks and photos up until this point, Weatherly dropped a major Tali update a short while ago, revealing that she'll play a significant role on the show. Now, we know who will be playing the tween.
Deadline has announced a slew of actors who will join the show as series regulars, including Isla Gie as Tali. She's described as a "precocious 12-year-old daughter who is sick of being treated like a child. She's more intuitive and vigilant than the adults around her give her credit for and she's ready to prove this to them."
Gie is young but already has an impressive resume, including stints on shows like "The Sandman" and "Slow Horses," but this will undoubtedly be her biggest role to date. "NCIS: Tony & Ziva" will answer a big question regarding Tali and how she could possibly trust her parents considering both of them have been absent for various chunks of her life. It's some juicy drama, and, hopefully, the central David-DiNozzo family will get some good scenes to hone in on these complex characters.
Isla Gie joins an impressive cast for NCIS: Tony & Ziva
Isla Gie landing the part of Tali on "NCIS: Tony & Ziva" is a bit of recasting within the "NCIS" universe. When a younger Tali was seen on the main show, she was portrayed by twins Emelia and Layla Golfieri. Tali has grown up a great deal since then, considering the last time viewers saw her was in the Season 17 "NCIS" episode, "In the Wind," where Ziva received a video of Tali saying how much she loves her mom. As a tween, it sounds like Tali will harbor some resentment, which will only add to the family drama — and she's not the only new face Tony (Michael Weatherly) and Ziva (Cote de Pablo) will interact with.
Others joining "NCIS: Tony & Ziva" include Terence Maynard, Amita Suman, Nassima Benchicou, Maximilian Osinski, and Julian Ovenden. An intriguing addition, at least as it relates to the couple's daughter, is Lara Rossi's character, Sophie, who will bring "a unique blend of maternal warmth and hyper-vigilance to her role as a caretaker for Tali." It sounds like Tony and Ziva will need some help raising their "precocious" child if a caretaker is in the mix.
Arguably, the biggest name getting attached to the show is James D'Arcy, who has previously been seen in "Oppenheimer" and "Agent Carter." His character, Henry, is "a high-ranking official at Interpol," which plays nicely into the international aspect of the series. The spinoff will see the central family on the run while trying to determine who's after them. Even though Tali's extremely young, she's getting her first taste of espionage, and fans will see how it all plays out when "NCIS: Tony & Ziva" airs in the near future (a formal release date hasn't been given yet).