NCIS: What Tony & Ziva's Daughter Tali Looks Like In The Spin-Off Series

When it was announced Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo would return for a new spinoff series titled "NCIS: Tony & Ziva," there was plenty for fans to get excited about. The iconic couple has already been through a lot on "NCIS," and the spinoff will send them on an international escapade. As fans of the mainline series know, the couple actually have a daughter together. Though Tali has only been seen in flashbacks and photos up until this point, Weatherly dropped a major Tali update a short while ago, revealing that she'll play a significant role on the show. Now, we know who will be playing the tween.

Deadline has announced a slew of actors who will join the show as series regulars, including Isla Gie as Tali. She's described as a "precocious 12-year-old daughter who is sick of being treated like a child. She's more intuitive and vigilant than the adults around her give her credit for and she's ready to prove this to them."

Gie is young but already has an impressive resume, including stints on shows like "The Sandman" and "Slow Horses," but this will undoubtedly be her biggest role to date. "NCIS: Tony & Ziva" will answer a big question regarding Tali and how she could possibly trust her parents considering both of them have been absent for various chunks of her life. It's some juicy drama, and, hopefully, the central David-DiNozzo family will get some good scenes to hone in on these complex characters.