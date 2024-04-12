NCIS: Michael Weatherly Dropped A Big Tali Update For The Tony And Ziva Series

After Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) briefly returned for "NCIS" Season 21, it was only a matter of time before the Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) rumor mill started. However, this time, fans got even more than they could have hoped for when a new series — officially unnamed but tentatively titled "NCIS: Europe" – was announced, with both Weatherly and de Pablo returning as Tony and Ziva.

As it turns out, the "Tiva" couple won't be dealing with just criminals, either. Their tween daughter Tali David-DiNozzo will be a prominent part of the show, forcing Tony and Ziva to juggle work and family life in a way that viewers haven't seen from them. Weatherly shared the news on the CBS special "NCIS-Verse: The First 1,000," which also revealed that the David-DiNozzo family starts the show in Paris but will end up on the run ... while having to figure out a way to save the world. It's still unclear who will portray Tali in the spin-off, but it's probably fair to expect casting news sooner rather than later.