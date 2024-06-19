NCIS: The Tony And Ziva Spin-Off Series Will Answer A Big Question About Tali

Contains spoilers for "NCIS: Tony and Ziva"

While there's no doubt that Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) suffered greatly during the 10-year-long period where Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) was presumed to be dead, it turns out that one person seems to have suffered the most from her absence — Tali, their daughter, whom Tony raises alone for years while Ziva is out of the picture. That's just one strange detail about the Tony and Ziva romance, and it looks like this new show will probe that weirdness.

Fans already knew that the thus-far-uncast Tali would be a big part of "NCIS: Tony & Ziva." But it looks like a large part of the show's storyline will revolve around her. According to de Pablo and Weatherly, the upcoming spin-off will be all about the importance of trust, and how Tony and Ziva need to reestablish it between themselves and their child. "We're trying to address the idea of trust and we're trying to address how they move forward parenting together with this child and trying to make things work and having a lot of challenges thrown at them," de Pablo said at a press event Monte-Carlo Television Festival, as quoted by Variety.

Added Weatherly, "When you think about Tali, who is really the third character in 'Tony & Ziva,' the idea for her to think that her mother was dead, and then her mother is alive, but was running around the world and didn't come home to protect her ... Trust doesn't mean truth, doesn't mean honesty." Even worse, the reappearance of Ziva in the small family's life may have opened up some trust issues between Tony and his daughter.