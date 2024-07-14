RIP Shannen Doherty: Hollywood Reacts To The Death Of The Beverly Hills, 90210 Star
Shannen Doherty's death at age 53 on July 13 has shocked the entertainment world, and the "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Charmed" star's peers have been quick to make their feelings known on social media. Doherty had been battling breast cancer since 2015 and had been perfectly open about her situation, but the news of her passing nevertheless came as a shock to many.
"I'm so sad to hear this news," Katie Couric wrote on Instagram, complete with the news about Doherty's death, a picture of the two together and some images of Doherty over the years. TV writer and producer Gennefer Gross posted a joint tribute to Doherty and Luke Perry, who died at age 52 in 2019, referencing their "Beverly Hills, 90210" characters. "I hope Dylan and Brenda are enjoying a post-surf milkshake at the Peach Pit in the sky. RIP Shannen Doherty," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Doherty's "Fortress" co-star Eric West also took to social media after learning of Doherty's passing. "My heart is broken. It was a pleasure to meet Shannen Doherty while filming our movie Fortess a little over 2 years ago! She was full of warm energy and positive vibes. So young. So talented. May she rest well," West posted on X.
"Full House" star Dave Coulier also posted his condolences, paying tribute to both Doherty and others who died of cancer. "RIP Shannen Doherty. I met her during the Full House days. She was lovely and had a beautiful smile. Today, I'll also think about the women in my life who all succumbed to cancer – my mom, my sister, Sharon and my niece, Shannon, who all were so strong and so beautiful," Coulier wrote on X.
Doherty's fellow Charmed stars posted tributes
One of the people who have reacted to Shannen Doherty's passing is Alyssa Milano. "Charmed" co-stars Milano and Doherty had a deep on-set conflict while filming the show, and while Milano didn't hide this difficult past, she was also quick to praise Doherty.
"It's no secret that Shannen and I had a complicated relationship, but at its core was someone I deeply respected and was in awe of," said Milano in a statement to Entertainment Weekly. "She was a talented actress, beloved by many, and the world is less without her. My condolences to all who loved her."
Doherty's replacement on "Charmed," Rose McGowan, has also reacted to her predecessor's passing, and her message made clear just how highly she valued Doherty. "A true lion heart," McGowan commented on Doherty's final tragic Instagram post. What a warrior. Your daddy is holding his best girl now. Love to your mama, your dog and all who love you fiercely. Love to Holly. Love to all of your legions of fans that I know you loved right back."
The fourth "Charmed" star, Holly Marie Combs, is yet to publicly react to Doherty's death. However, she has been vocal about her friendship and support of Doherty, and just like McGowan, she has a history of defending her in the "Charmed" fallout. As such, it may be just a matter of time before we hear of her.
Olivia Munn praised Doherty for being so supportive
Perhaps the most moving tribute to Shannen Doherty came from Olivia Munn, who posted a lengthy Instagram message about how much Doherty helped her when Dunn herself was diagnosed with breast cancer. "I am absolutely heartbroken over the passing of Shannen Doherty," part of the message read. "When I was first diagnosed with breast cancer I remembered how she bravely let the world into her journey and I reached out to her. We became instant friends- which I honestly couldn't comprehend at times because watching her on '90210' was everything to me when I was 10."
Munn then went on to detail just how much Doherty had supported her and been there for her despite her own breast cancer being in a far more advanced stage at the time. Seeing as Munn announced the sad health update about her cancer diagnosis in March, this means Doherty was ready to help others during the very last months of her life despite being fully aware how grim her own health situation was. Such an act of courtesy was not lost on Munn, who praised Doherty's poise and courage.
"Looking back on the last text she sent me just a couple months ago, she asked how I was doing and if she could do anything for me," Munn wrote. "True to form, Shannen was offering her support even though she was in the final stage of fighting this horrific disease."