RIP Shannen Doherty: Hollywood Reacts To The Death Of The Beverly Hills, 90210 Star

Shannen Doherty's death at age 53 on July 13 has shocked the entertainment world, and the "Beverly Hills, 90210" and "Charmed" star's peers have been quick to make their feelings known on social media. Doherty had been battling breast cancer since 2015 and had been perfectly open about her situation, but the news of her passing nevertheless came as a shock to many.

"I'm so sad to hear this news," Katie Couric wrote on Instagram, complete with the news about Doherty's death, a picture of the two together and some images of Doherty over the years. TV writer and producer Gennefer Gross posted a joint tribute to Doherty and Luke Perry, who died at age 52 in 2019, referencing their "Beverly Hills, 90210" characters. "I hope Dylan and Brenda are enjoying a post-surf milkshake at the Peach Pit in the sky. RIP Shannen Doherty," she wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. Doherty's "Fortress" co-star Eric West also took to social media after learning of Doherty's passing. "My heart is broken. It was a pleasure to meet Shannen Doherty while filming our movie Fortess a little over 2 years ago! She was full of warm energy and positive vibes. So young. So talented. May she rest well," West posted on X.

"Full House" star Dave Coulier also posted his condolences, paying tribute to both Doherty and others who died of cancer. "RIP Shannen Doherty. I met her during the Full House days. She was lovely and had a beautiful smile. Today, I'll also think about the women in my life who all succumbed to cancer – my mom, my sister, Sharon and my niece, Shannon, who all were so strong and so beautiful," Coulier wrote on X.