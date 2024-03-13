Olivia Munn Announces Sad Health Update

Munn — who appeared with boyfriend, John Mulaney, at the Oscar red carpet party this past Sunday — has a strong support team, and they rallied around her in the comments of her post. Chief among them is the father of her son, Malcolm, comic John Mulaney. "Thank you for fighting so hard to be here for us. Malc and I adore you," the comedian wrote.

In her statement, Munn thanked Mulaney for helping her research the side effects and recovery time needed for each operation and procedure she undertook. He was also there for each of her surgeries and placed a framed photo of himself with Malcolm on her bedside table so she could wake up to view it after coming out of anesthesia.

Actress Jessica Chastain also offered her support, commenting, "You are very generous to share your story. I believe in doing so, you've saved lives. So much love to you and your family," with an added heart emoji. Meanwhile, Kaley Cuoco gave all of her applause to Munn and thanked her for sharing her story. Mindy Kaling and Riki Lindhome also sent their love, and Kristen Davis said, "Your experience is so powerful to share! Sending you so much love and strength, so grateful you found out early and can only imagine the emotional roller coaster you have been on."