Shannen Doherty's Final Instagram Post Is Tragic

On July 13, 2024, actress Shannen Doherty passed away after a cancer odyssey that lasted nearly 10 years. Although she had been dealing with the ramifications of her diagnosis for many years, and announced in 2023 that her cancer had reached a stage in which it was considered terminal, her death came as a shock to fans who had followed the 53-year-old actress's career since she began performing in the 1980s.

In the months leading up to her death, Doherty had found reasons to be optimistic, despite her poor health prognosis. On June 25, she posted on Instagram video footage of her recording an episode of her "Let's Be Clear" podcast. In it, she discussed her upcoming chemotherapy treatment, expressing hope for its success because her doctors had noted that there were recent changes in the molecular structures of her cancer cells. "For the first time in a couple months probably I feel hopeful because there are so many more protocols now, whereas before I was hopeful but I was still getting prepared," she explained. While it's heartbreaking that her treatment was ultimately unsuccessful, it's some consolation to fans to know that she had hope in her final days.