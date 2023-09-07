The Boys: Antony Starr Didn't Think He Could Play Homelander At First

When it comes to the most iconic comic book castings of all time, chances are that audiences will land on Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Heath Ledger as the Joker, and Antony Starr as Homelander. As the superhero genre has grown in popularity, several iconic properties have started getting the live-action treatment on the small screen. It's a move that makes sense, especially as the offerings from Marvel and DC continue to hold a monopoly in multiplexes.

Back in 2019, superhero junkies around the world were flabbergasted when Eric Kripke joined forces with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg to helm a serialized adaptation of "The Boys," a brutal satire that pokes fun at hero culture. Released on Prime Video to critical acclaim, "The Boys" has emerged as the perfect, mature counter-programming to Marvel and DC's mass appeal cinematic offerings. To date, the series has nabbed over half a dozen Emmy nominations, including a nod for Oustanding Drama Series — making it a true competitor in the world of prestige television.

While the writing makes "The Boys" special, it's hard to imagine the series even being half as effective without its powerful performances. At the heart of the show is Starr's performance as Homelander, a nefarious riff on Superman. It's hard to imagine anyone else inhabiting the tortured character, but Starr initially had doubts about occupying the role. While speaking with Metro, Starr discussed how he didn't think he was capable of playing Homelander after his representatives pushed him to read "The Boys" script. "... I saw it was a superhero thing and I thought they're not going to pick me anyway, I'm not made for that," Starr admitted, adding that, "Henry Cavil's 12 feet tall [...] and he's wonderful, handsome and charming – I'm not going to get that."