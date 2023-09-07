The Boys: Antony Starr Didn't Think He Could Play Homelander At First
When it comes to the most iconic comic book castings of all time, chances are that audiences will land on Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Heath Ledger as the Joker, and Antony Starr as Homelander. As the superhero genre has grown in popularity, several iconic properties have started getting the live-action treatment on the small screen. It's a move that makes sense, especially as the offerings from Marvel and DC continue to hold a monopoly in multiplexes.
Back in 2019, superhero junkies around the world were flabbergasted when Eric Kripke joined forces with Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg to helm a serialized adaptation of "The Boys," a brutal satire that pokes fun at hero culture. Released on Prime Video to critical acclaim, "The Boys" has emerged as the perfect, mature counter-programming to Marvel and DC's mass appeal cinematic offerings. To date, the series has nabbed over half a dozen Emmy nominations, including a nod for Oustanding Drama Series — making it a true competitor in the world of prestige television.
While the writing makes "The Boys" special, it's hard to imagine the series even being half as effective without its powerful performances. At the heart of the show is Starr's performance as Homelander, a nefarious riff on Superman. It's hard to imagine anyone else inhabiting the tortured character, but Starr initially had doubts about occupying the role. While speaking with Metro, Starr discussed how he didn't think he was capable of playing Homelander after his representatives pushed him to read "The Boys" script. "... I saw it was a superhero thing and I thought they're not going to pick me anyway, I'm not made for that," Starr admitted, adding that, "Henry Cavil's 12 feet tall [...] and he's wonderful, handsome and charming – I'm not going to get that."
Critics say Antony Starr is a Boys standout
As fate would have it, Antony Starr did get the Homelander gig. With each passing season of "The Boys," it becomes even clearer that Starr is the most prominent force in the series. With Season 3 of the Prime Video series, audiences got to see Starr act even more deranged and maniacal, providing a deeper and more unsettling version of Homelander. The season is filled to the brim with iconic moments that showcase just how powerful and commanding Starr can be, with a standout scene being Homelander's shocking murder of a protestor during a demonstration.
Empire critic Amon Warmann was particularly blown away with the actor's performance in Season 3 of "The Boys," praising the New Zealand actor for playing Homelander "to perfection." "Indeed, Homelander's unpredictable nature has always been 'The Boys' trump card in relation to other contemporary superhero content," Warmann wrote. "You never know when he might snap — no-one ever feels truly safe," the critic continued, adding that Starr's performance makes the series "so riveting to watch."
Despite being one of the most acclaimed parts of the show, it's interesting to see how Starr was initially reluctant to even audition for the role. Continuing his chat with Metro, Starr revealed that he filmed his audition for Homelander "out of spite" for his representatives. "Then it got to [showrunner] Eric [Kripke] and [my reps] said, 'They loved it!' which was surprising," Starr revealed. The actor then made it a point to actually read "The Boys" script, only to be pleasantly surprised by its subversive writing. "I read it and realised this is actually really good and worth putting some time and energy into," Starr said, adding, "Before I knew it I was donning spandex."
Erin Moriarty praises Antony Starr
While speaking with The New York Times, Antony Starr explained how he wasn't initially impressed with the character of Homelander when asked to audition. "There wasn't a hell of a lot for me to go on, other than 'Bad Superman,'" Starr discussed. A lesser series would definitely paint Homelander as just an evil Superman with no care in the world. Eric Kripke and his team of maverick creators luckily didn't stumble into that pitfall, giving Starr a maniacal and confused character to expand upon with each passing episode. For Starr, playing Homelander is a way to play with the expectations and emotions of audiences. "I want people to revel in seeing him in pain," the actor told the outlet. "I want people to really enjoy watching him do horrible things with a little bit of a glint in his eye."
And when it comes to the show's best parts, it's Homelander who is stealing the show — and Starr's fellow castmates know it. In the same chat with The New York Times, Erin Moriarty, who plays the affable Starlight, praised Starr's commanding performance, which can be difficult to work opposite. "You have to be able to shake it off at the end of the day," the Starlight actress said about working with her co-star. "It might take a second, but it definitely helps that Antony, in addition to being professionally present as a human being, is so unlike Homelander and so kind and so funny."
While "The Boys" would likely still be the cultural and critical sensation that it currently is without Starr, it helps that the actor has elevated the show's villain into more than just a caricature. With Season 4 of "The Boys," audiences can likely expect a more cruel Homelander — a truly terrifying proposition.