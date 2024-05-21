Why Some NCIS: Hawaii Fans Are Boycotting Mark Harmon's Young Gibbs Series
Might we be looking at the first cross-series "NCIS" feud?
Fans of "NCIS: Hawai'i" blame the existence of "NCIS: Origin" for the cancellation of their beloved drama, and they're not afraid to say exactly why on X, formerly known as Twitter, where they've launched a combination boycott and renewal campaign. Their reasons are myriad. Some of them think that CBS could not afford both "Origin" and "Hawai'i," and thus picked the younger series with a veteran franchise lead instead of the uncertain future, though other factors seem to be playing into those beliefs too.
"This is why NCIS Hawaii was cancelled.... budget for this show & NCIS Origins (think that's the name) about Gibbs in his younger years leading up to him becoming a NCIS agent," said @nicolebbdos1, while adding they don't assign any blame for this. @julianna_author subtly suggested a boycott, while several fans pointed out the lack of diversity likely to be on display in a Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) origin story in comparison to "Hawai'i," even suggesting that CBS might prefer such a show.
But was the drama really canceled to make way for a dark, possibly fan-alienating Gibbs origin story? The answer is more complicated than you'd think.
Why was NCIS: Hawai'i cancelled?
Per CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach, the reason why "NCIS: Hawai'i" was canceled comes down to a math equation: cost versus revenue taken in via ratings and other streams. The amount of space on the schedule also played a part in the decision, according to a statement she made to Variety. "It is incumbent on us to always keep the schedule fresh, keep momentum going. We had to make some really tough choices this year. Everything came back [from the SAG-AFTRA strikes] really strong, but ultimately we have to look at the cohesiveness of the schedule flow. We have to evaluate the financials and the performance overall, and we make tough decisions."
But why pick an untested series like "Origins" over a proven hit like "Hawai'i?" Ironically, the success of "Young Sheldon" may have encouraged the network here, as the "Big Bang Theory" spin-off has been very profitable for the network, proving that people are interested in these kinds of origin stories. Since the drama is set to include narration from Harmon himself, there's an even deeper parallel. Perhaps the formula will be tried in a much more rigorous way this fall when "NCIS: Origins" hits the air.