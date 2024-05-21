Why Some NCIS: Hawaii Fans Are Boycotting Mark Harmon's Young Gibbs Series

Might we be looking at the first cross-series "NCIS" feud?

Fans of "NCIS: Hawai'i" blame the existence of "NCIS: Origin" for the cancellation of their beloved drama, and they're not afraid to say exactly why on X, formerly known as Twitter, where they've launched a combination boycott and renewal campaign. Their reasons are myriad. Some of them think that CBS could not afford both "Origin" and "Hawai'i," and thus picked the younger series with a veteran franchise lead instead of the uncertain future, though other factors seem to be playing into those beliefs too.

"This is why NCIS Hawaii was cancelled.... budget for this show & NCIS Origins (think that's the name) about Gibbs in his younger years leading up to him becoming a NCIS agent," said @nicolebbdos1, while adding they don't assign any blame for this. @julianna_author subtly suggested a boycott, while several fans pointed out the lack of diversity likely to be on display in a Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) origin story in comparison to "Hawai'i," even suggesting that CBS might prefer such a show.

But was the drama really canceled to make way for a dark, possibly fan-alienating Gibbs origin story? The answer is more complicated than you'd think.