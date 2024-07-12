Giancarlo Esposito's Rumored Marvel Role In Captain America 4, Explained
The first trailer for "Captain America: Brave New World" reveals Anthony Mackie's return and Red Hulk, but Giancarlo Esposito's role is shrouded in mystery. The teaser shows his brooding character packing heat with an emotionless expression on his face, suggesting that he's not to be messed with. However, his identity might have been spoiled already.
According to Hollywood insider @MyTimeToShineH on X (formerly Twitter), Esposito will play George Washington Bridge, a character created by veteran Marvel writer Rob Liefeld. Bridge is a mercenary with a background working for Six Pack, S.H.I.E.L.D., and J.A.N.U.S. — the type of guy you call in when you want a job done right. He's also a well-known adversary of Punisher, aka the deadliest person in the Marvel Universe, proving that he isn't intimidated in the face of danger.
While it remains to be confirmed if Esposito is portraying Bridge, Liefeld took to X and shared a screenshot of the "Captain America: Brave New World" character, writing, "Cool." It seems that the writer approves of the "Breaking Bad" star bringing one of his creations to life — a sentiment that's shared by many fans.
Marvel fans react to Giancarlo Esposito as George Washington Bridge
While Giancarlo Esposito's character has yet to be named officially, fans expect him to be revealed as George Washington Bridge. Furthermore, many of them are excited to see the "Breaking Bad" star play a trigger-happy mercenary on the screen. "Gus is ready to cook," X user @hbartz25 exclaimed, referencing the actor's villainous role on "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul." If Esposito gets to showcase some of Gus' intimidating qualities in "Captain America: Brave New World," he'll shine as a fearsome character like Bridge. Elsewhere, some fans expect Esposito to be one of the standout performers in the upcoming superhero movie. "He just looks so damn cool in every role he's in," @astrotheprotege added.
Of course, there are some fans who aren't overly excited about the casting. However, some naysayers are hopeful that Washington's presence in the Marvel Cinematic Universe leads to the return of a beloved vigilante. "Giancarlo Esposito playing GW Bridge is certainly one of the more boring outcomes UNLESS this means his D+ spin-off is a new PUNISHER show and we get Esposito v. [Jon] Bernthal monologues weekly," @hradesi14 wrote. That's an interesting prospect, but only time will tell if it's in the cards.
