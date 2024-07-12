Giancarlo Esposito's Rumored Marvel Role In Captain America 4, Explained

The first trailer for "Captain America: Brave New World" reveals Anthony Mackie's return and Red Hulk, but Giancarlo Esposito's role is shrouded in mystery. The teaser shows his brooding character packing heat with an emotionless expression on his face, suggesting that he's not to be messed with. However, his identity might have been spoiled already.

According to Hollywood insider @MyTimeToShineH on X (formerly Twitter), Esposito will play George Washington Bridge, a character created by veteran Marvel writer Rob Liefeld. Bridge is a mercenary with a background working for Six Pack, S.H.I.E.L.D., and J.A.N.U.S. — the type of guy you call in when you want a job done right. He's also a well-known adversary of Punisher, aka the deadliest person in the Marvel Universe, proving that he isn't intimidated in the face of danger.

While it remains to be confirmed if Esposito is portraying Bridge, Liefeld took to X and shared a screenshot of the "Captain America: Brave New World" character, writing, "Cool." It seems that the writer approves of the "Breaking Bad" star bringing one of his creations to life — a sentiment that's shared by many fans.