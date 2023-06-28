Captain America 4: Anthony Mackie Was Nervous To Work With Harrison Ford (But That Didn't Last Long)
In the wake of "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) has come into his own as the new Captain America. Thus, he's now up for a big screen spotlight all his own in the form of "Captain America: Brave New World," which sees him at odds with longtime Marvel Cinematic Universe antagonist Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross. The character was previously portrayed by the late William Hurt, but Hollywood legend Harrison Ford will step into the role for the upcoming film — something that made Mackie very nervous for a time.
"I was so f****** nervous I couldn't remember my lines. He's Harrison f****** Ford. There is this aura about him. But he dispels that really quickly because he's such a cool guy," Mackie told Inverse of his earliest "Captain America 4" experiences with Ford. Not only did Mackie's nerves eventually fade the more he worked with the veteran actor, but Ford brought a can-do attitude to the set that made filming each scene a blast. Mackie also notes that he and Ford worked on multiple scenes together, so expect to see Wilson and Ross' relationship thoroughly fleshed out in the film.
Given how long he's spent at the forefront of the entertainment world, it's natural to wonder why Ford would decide to join the MCU at this stage in his career. As it turns out, he has some pretty good and understandable reasons for signing on for "Captain America: Brave New World."
Ford is just in the MCU to have fun and try something new
Even though he's set to play the villainous Thunderbolt Ross in "Captain America: Brave New World," according to Anthony Mackie, Harrison Ford was a treat to work with on the film. Of course, this isn't too surprising given the "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" actor's comments on why he ultimately decided to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, he shared that it all came down to having fun. "I thought, 'Everybody else seems to be having a great time.' I watch all these terrific actors having a good time," he said.
Additionally, Ford wanted to try something out that's not only fulfilling and enjoyable from an acting standpoint but something outside of his wheelhouse, too. He added, "I like doing something different to what I've ever done and pleasing people with it. So I'll try a piece of that." Time will tell if Ford's MCU tenure will be limited solely to "Captain America: Brave New World," or if his take on Thunderbolt Ross will find his way into other future MCU stories. Fingers crossed his Marvel work isn't just a one-off.
"Captain America: Brave New World" premieres on July 26, 2024.