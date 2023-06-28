Captain America 4: Anthony Mackie Was Nervous To Work With Harrison Ford (But That Didn't Last Long)

In the wake of "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) has come into his own as the new Captain America. Thus, he's now up for a big screen spotlight all his own in the form of "Captain America: Brave New World," which sees him at odds with longtime Marvel Cinematic Universe antagonist Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross. The character was previously portrayed by the late William Hurt, but Hollywood legend Harrison Ford will step into the role for the upcoming film — something that made Mackie very nervous for a time.

"I was so f****** nervous I couldn't remember my lines. He's Harrison f****** Ford. There is this aura about him. But he dispels that really quickly because he's such a cool guy," Mackie told Inverse of his earliest "Captain America 4" experiences with Ford. Not only did Mackie's nerves eventually fade the more he worked with the veteran actor, but Ford brought a can-do attitude to the set that made filming each scene a blast. Mackie also notes that he and Ford worked on multiple scenes together, so expect to see Wilson and Ross' relationship thoroughly fleshed out in the film.

Given how long he's spent at the forefront of the entertainment world, it's natural to wonder why Ford would decide to join the MCU at this stage in his career. As it turns out, he has some pretty good and understandable reasons for signing on for "Captain America: Brave New World."