House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 5 Confirms Whether Aegon II Is Dead

Last week, "House of the Dragon" fans were left on a cliffhanger wondering if Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) had been fired from his gig as king thanks to his brother Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) trying to kill him and the absolute boss-level last stand made by Princess Rhaenys (Eve Best). In the closing moments of Season 2, Episode 4, "The Red Dragon and the Gold," we were given barely a sneaking peek over the charred scales of Sunfyre, before cutting from the status of its rider. Now leading into this week's episode, we finally got the confirmation we needed and it was delivered in the standard grisly fashion that George R. R. Martin's world is known for. Incredibly, Aegon is still alive, but he's certainly not in the best shape.

The build-up to revealing Aegon's health is drawn out brilliantly, as he's heralded as a hero and carried back to King's Landing undercover. As he's carried out of a rickety crate and onto his bed, the maesters quickly get to work on tending to their king in what is a horrific sequence. Armored plates are pulled from his chest, taking skin with it as bones are reset, showing just enough to clarify that he's certainly still with us, but the road to get back to a decent level of health is going to be a long one. Thank the gods, then, that while Alicent (Olivia Cooke) looks on in terror, Aemond's brother clearly already has his eye ahead after a plan that worked perfectly.