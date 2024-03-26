Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow Future Looks Dead After Pirates Of The Caribbean Update

For some time now, it seems that the future of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise has been lost at sea. The world has been waiting for confirmation of whether Johnny Depp would be reprising his role as the franchise's rum-guzzling frontman, Jack Sparrow. Now, legendary producer Jerry Bruckheimer said that when a new chapter does set sail, it'll be a total reboot that may involve leaving Captain Jack behind for good.

Speaking to ComicBook.com about his upcoming film, "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare," Bruckheimer broke down what kind of tactics were being applied to both the future of the swashbuckling film series and the third installment of the "Top Gun" franchise. "You don't know how they come together. You just don't know," Bruckheimer admitted. "Because with 'Top Gun' you have an actor [Tom Cruise] who is iconic and brilliant. And how many movies he does before he does 'Top Gun,' I can't tell you. But we're gonna reboot 'Pirates,' so that is easier to put together because you don't have to wait for certain actors."

Bruckheimer's update might squash earlier reports this month that Johnny Depp may return in "Pirates Of The Caribbean 6" with the one condition of appearing in a supporting role. The more important matter though, is if the franchise can really carry on without him.