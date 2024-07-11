RIP Shelley Duvall: Hollywood Reacts To The Death Of The Shining Star

One of Hollywood's greatest icons has passed away. Earlier today, it was confirmed that "The Shining" star Shelley Duvall died at 75 from complications connected to her diabetes. The star was best-known for her performance as tortured mother Wendy Torrance in Stanley Kubrick's horror classic "The Shining." The film turned the already beloved actor into a genre icon. Duvall returned to horror in 2023's "The Forest Hills," which serves as her final film role.

Following her turn in "The Shining," Duvall continued to star in several high-profile projects, including "Time Bandits." With a career that lasted well over three decades, some of her friends and colleagues in the industry have come out to mourn the star. "Very very sad to hear that the unique and truly wonderful actor- Shelley Duvall has died. She leaves us many unforgettable performances," shared "Rosemary's Baby" star Mia Farrow on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Mark Hamill of Star Wars fame replied to Farrow's post, expressing his condolences.

Wendell Pierce, who has starred in projects like "Malcolm X" and "The Wire," also took the platform to share his feelings, recounting how he was astound by her "Popeye" performance. "The moment Shelley Duvall sang 'He's Large,' I fell in love with 'Olive [Oyl].' A moment I cherish to this day as a part of my innocent youth. Today Shelley Duvall died and that little boy shed a tear for 'Olive [Oyl]' with a heavy heart," the "Suits" actor wrote alongside a photo of her "Popeye" character.