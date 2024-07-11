RIP Shelley Duvall: Hollywood Reacts To The Death Of The Shining Star
One of Hollywood's greatest icons has passed away. Earlier today, it was confirmed that "The Shining" star Shelley Duvall died at 75 from complications connected to her diabetes. The star was best-known for her performance as tortured mother Wendy Torrance in Stanley Kubrick's horror classic "The Shining." The film turned the already beloved actor into a genre icon. Duvall returned to horror in 2023's "The Forest Hills," which serves as her final film role.
Following her turn in "The Shining," Duvall continued to star in several high-profile projects, including "Time Bandits." With a career that lasted well over three decades, some of her friends and colleagues in the industry have come out to mourn the star. "Very very sad to hear that the unique and truly wonderful actor- Shelley Duvall has died. She leaves us many unforgettable performances," shared "Rosemary's Baby" star Mia Farrow on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Mark Hamill of Star Wars fame replied to Farrow's post, expressing his condolences.
Wendell Pierce, who has starred in projects like "Malcolm X" and "The Wire," also took the platform to share his feelings, recounting how he was astound by her "Popeye" performance. "The moment Shelley Duvall sang 'He's Large,' I fell in love with 'Olive [Oyl].' A moment I cherish to this day as a part of my innocent youth. Today Shelley Duvall died and that little boy shed a tear for 'Olive [Oyl]' with a heavy heart," the "Suits" actor wrote alongside a photo of her "Popeye" character.
Shelley Duvall was a cinematic icon
Though Shelley Duvall is best known for her role in "The Shining" — a gig she almost quit – a surprising amount of celebrities are coming out to praise her work in "Popeye." J. A. Bayona, the director of "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," is one such fan, kind of. "I will always remember Shelley Duvall as the star of 'Popeye.' I never saw the movie. The showing ended up being sold out while I was waiting in line to see it. I was 5 years old and, in my mind, that movie was already sensational," Bayona said, describing her as perfect in everything that she did. "Thank you for making us dream. Also, thank you for the nightmares," the filmmaker concluded.
"Baby Driver" director Edgar Wright highlighted several of Duvall's diverse performances, describing her as someone who "burned up the screen in many funny, intense and idiosyncratic roles." "This is Spinal Tap" actor Michael McKean also shared his thoughts on the late actress, writing, "I've always loved Shelley Duval. This will continue, always."
A lot of celebs involved with "The Shining" are taking a moment on social media to praise Duvall's talents. Stephen King, who wrote the "Shining" novel, mourned the actor's passing. "Very sorry [Shelley] Duvall has passed. Wonderful, talented, underused actor," he wrote. The official Stanley Kubrick X account also put out a statement praising the icon. Mike Flanagan, who directed "The Shining" sequel "Doctor Sleep," also expressed his love for the actor on X.