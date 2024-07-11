The Real Reason Shelley Duvall Disappeared From Hollywood For 20 Years
The sudden death of Shelley Duvall — who passed away on July 11 at the age of 75 from complications related to diabetes — brings to an end the actress' recent acting comeback. She returned to the public spotlight in the 2020s after a 20-year sabbatical from the entertainment industry. But why did she end up leaving Los Angeles in the mid-1990s to return to her native home in central Texas? She gave multiple reasons for leaving Hollywood behind, but in the end, Duvall's leave-taking had a lot to do with both the cruelty of the Hollywood system and her yearning to reconnect with her family.
She told People in 2023 that she first revisited Texas when her brother was diagnosed with spinal cancer. "It's the longest sabbatical I ever took," she said. "But it was for really important reasons — to get in touch with my family again." She went into deeper detail with the New York Times, explaining, "I was a star ... People think it's just aging, but it's not. It's violence." When prompted to explain what she meant by "violence," she explained, "How would you feel if people were really nice, and then, suddenly, on a dime they turn on you? You would never believe it unless it happens to you." Damage to her home from the 1994 Northridge earthquake and financial issues were also contributing factors to her departure.
All of these things seemed to keep Duvall in Texas, where she continued to happily live with her long-term partner since 1989, Dan Gilroy. Yet, inexorably, she was drawn back into the spotlight.
There's one more Shelley Duvall film waiting for release
Shelley Duvall first resurfaced in 2016, when she was contacted by producers for Dr. Phil McGraw's daytime talk show. The series aired a single episode featuring a highly distressed Duvall before she cut off all contact with representatives connected to "Dr. Phil." Duvall and her family accused McGraw's people of taking advantage of her tragic true life story. "I found out the kind of person he is the hard way," she told The Hollywood Reporter.
A series of profiles led to Duvall being coaxed back into the moviemaking world one more time before her passing. She landed a part in the horror film "The Forest Hills," which premiered in 2023 but is still seeking distribution. There's no word as to who she played in the movie, but Duvall told People that she was proud of the role. "Acting again — it's so much fun. It enriches your life."
Even to the end, Duvall hoped to continue her acting career. "[Jessica Tandy] won an Oscar when she was 80. I can still win," she told People, winking at the prospect. While that may be a dream deferred, the world will soon see how "The Forest Hills" turns out, and get the privilege of seeing Shelly Duvall on the big screen one more time.