The Real Reason Shelley Duvall Disappeared From Hollywood For 20 Years

The sudden death of Shelley Duvall — who passed away on July 11 at the age of 75 from complications related to diabetes — brings to an end the actress' recent acting comeback. She returned to the public spotlight in the 2020s after a 20-year sabbatical from the entertainment industry. But why did she end up leaving Los Angeles in the mid-1990s to return to her native home in central Texas? She gave multiple reasons for leaving Hollywood behind, but in the end, Duvall's leave-taking had a lot to do with both the cruelty of the Hollywood system and her yearning to reconnect with her family.

She told People in 2023 that she first revisited Texas when her brother was diagnosed with spinal cancer. "It's the longest sabbatical I ever took," she said. "But it was for really important reasons — to get in touch with my family again." She went into deeper detail with the New York Times, explaining, "I was a star ... People think it's just aging, but it's not. It's violence." When prompted to explain what she meant by "violence," she explained, "How would you feel if people were really nice, and then, suddenly, on a dime they turn on you? You would never believe it unless it happens to you." Damage to her home from the 1994 Northridge earthquake and financial issues were also contributing factors to her departure.

All of these things seemed to keep Duvall in Texas, where she continued to happily live with her long-term partner since 1989, Dan Gilroy. Yet, inexorably, she was drawn back into the spotlight.