Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage BTS Photos Reveal Return Of Young Sheldon Star

Ever since the "Young Sheldon" spin-off was announced back in January 2024, fans of "The Big Bang Theory" universe have been clamoring for more details. Thankfully, it was quickly confirmed that the new series will follow fan-favorite couple Georgie Cooper and Mandy McAllister, who are played by Montana Jordan and Emily Osment, respectively. CBS revealed that the show will follow the couple "as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting and marriage."

Now, Osment has taken to social media to share another exciting update with fans; filming on the series has officially begun. Osment shared a first look at her return to the small screen by posting a picture of herself next to a rail of clothes bearing the label "Mandy" on her Instagram Story (via X). She also shared a snapshot of her dressing room door, which also bears her character's name.

Although Osment didn't share any comments alongside the images, aside from using the hashtag "#GMFM," which is an abbreviation of the show's title, plenty of juicy details about the series have already been revealed. The name of the series, "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage," for example, was confirmed in May and is a major "Big Bang Theory" Easter egg. It refers to a comment Sheldon (Jim Parsons) makes in the penultimate episode of the original series about his brother's multiple ex-wives. However, Osment is hoping that co-creators Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro retcon this plot point, and it seems that the title hints at this too. In a previous interview with TVLine, Osment teased, "I'm hoping that I'm the ex-wife and the new wife. People get divorced and remarried. Why can't she be both?"