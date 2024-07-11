Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage BTS Photos Reveal Return Of Young Sheldon Star
Ever since the "Young Sheldon" spin-off was announced back in January 2024, fans of "The Big Bang Theory" universe have been clamoring for more details. Thankfully, it was quickly confirmed that the new series will follow fan-favorite couple Georgie Cooper and Mandy McAllister, who are played by Montana Jordan and Emily Osment, respectively. CBS revealed that the show will follow the couple "as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting and marriage."
Now, Osment has taken to social media to share another exciting update with fans; filming on the series has officially begun. Osment shared a first look at her return to the small screen by posting a picture of herself next to a rail of clothes bearing the label "Mandy" on her Instagram Story (via X). She also shared a snapshot of her dressing room door, which also bears her character's name.
Although Osment didn't share any comments alongside the images, aside from using the hashtag "#GMFM," which is an abbreviation of the show's title, plenty of juicy details about the series have already been revealed. The name of the series, "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage," for example, was confirmed in May and is a major "Big Bang Theory" Easter egg. It refers to a comment Sheldon (Jim Parsons) makes in the penultimate episode of the original series about his brother's multiple ex-wives. However, Osment is hoping that co-creators Chuck Lorre and Steven Molaro retcon this plot point, and it seems that the title hints at this too. In a previous interview with TVLine, Osment teased, "I'm hoping that I'm the ex-wife and the new wife. People get divorced and remarried. Why can't she be both?"
Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage will hit screens soon
"Young Sheldon" Season 7 began to set things up for "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage," with one episode even dedicated to the couple's wedding. Later in the season, Georgie lines up a job at Mandy's dad's tire store, which is expected to set him up to become Dr. Tire, as established in "The Big Bang Theory." While viewers can expect to see this storyline unfold eventually, the early episodes of the series are likely to deal heavily with the aftermath of George Cooper Sr.'s tragic death, which came in Season 7, Episode 12 of "Young Sheldon," as the spin-off will pick up exactly where its predecessor left off.
However, "Young Sheldon" fans can expect one very big change from the upcoming series. It will be making the switch from being shot on a single camera back to a multi-camera setup like "The Big Bang Theory," which means "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage" will feature a laugh track. CBS is wasting no time in getting Georgie and Mandy back on screens either. The broadcast network has confirmed that the series will premiere on Thursdays at 8/7c in the fall.
Following that announcement, CBS released a short promo video that teases a little of what viewers can expect from the upcoming show, and in it, Osment expressed her excitement to continue her working relationship with Jordan. "We're grateful that we get the opportunity to continue these characters and continue this story," she said.