A New Star Wars Animated Series Is Coming - And We Might Know What It Is

It seems that Lucasfilm is staffing up for another animated Star Wars series, as the studio just posted a job listing for a new shot production coordinator. That's not a guarantee, but it's a strong indication that the franchise's acclaimed animation run will continue very soon. For many fans, that's great news. While the live-action Disney+ "Star Wars" shows have been a bit hit or miss, the animated realm has been a non-stop string of bangers, from "The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels" all the way through "The Bad Batch," "Tales of the Jedi," and "Tales of the Empire."

Those last two shows have been miniseries, with six short episodes each. It's possible that whatever Lucasfilm Animation is hiring for is just going to be the next installment in that sub-series — another "Tales" run set somewhere else in the Star Wars timeline. But with luck, this new project is something more expansive. "The Bad Batch" just wrapped up its three-season run earlier this year, and the studio might be sketching out the next full animated series to take its place.

If that ends up being the case, there are a couple of likely candidates – Star Wars stories that fans have been clamoring for in animation for years, or those that have been hinted at in more recent content. It may be awhile before we know what Lucasfilm is actually cooking up, but these are the most likely candidates for the next animated Star Wars show.