Asajj Ventress Returns: Why Star Wars Seemingly Retconned A Huge Dark Disciple Death

Yes, Asajj Ventress (Nika Futterman) — Count Dooku's (Corey Burton) former Sith apprentice and a staple of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" — has returned to the "Star Wars" spotlight in the inaugural "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" Season 3 trailer. In doing so, she has sent the "Star Wars" fandom into a frenzy, for good and bad reasons. Though it's exciting to see her swing her yellow lightsaber around in the early years of the Empire, her presence at this point in the timeline seems to frustratingly retcon her demise in the 2015 book "Star Wars: Dark Disciple" by Christie Golden.

In the novel, Ventress and Jedi Quinlan Vos (Al Rodrigo) attempt to capture Dooku, but the Sith Lord gives them quite a fight. During the skirmish, Ventress sacrifices herself to save Vos, taking the brunt of Dooku's attack. He escapes, and Ventress' body is later laid to rest on her home planet, Dathomir, by Vos and fellow Jedi Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor). According to "The Bad Batch" supervising director and executive producer Brad Rau, the decision to bring Ventress to the show (and, therefore, seemingly contradict "Dark Disciple") was simply made out of a want to tell a new story with her. "We love Asajj Ventress. She's a character that we've been wanting to tell more stories about," he told StarWars.com.

Additionally, Rau explained how Ventress' "Bad Batch" comeback may not have as big an impact on the canon status of "Dark Disciple" as fans may think.