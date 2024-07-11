Marvel's New Red Hulk Has The Grossest Origin - Exclusive

Marvel's original Red Hulk is rumored to make his live-action debut in "Captain America: Brave New World," but an all-new version of the character is definitely about to take flight in the 2099 universe. And what's more, the future-based scarlet giant has an origin story that's so absolutely disgusting, it could possibly lead to some readers feeling a bit queasy.

In Marvel's "Annihilation 2099," new heroes facing horrible evils are being showcased across the galaxy. "Annihilation 2099" #1 (by Steve Orlando, Ibraim Roberson, Neeraj Menon, and VC's Cory Petit) introduced fans to a powerful new Nova who happens to be the last survivor of the Nova Corps. Nova 2099 turned out to be James Howlett, the former Wolverine, having been infused with the full power of the Nova Force, which, when combined with his healing factor, makes him practically unkillable. The new Nova helps take out the Knull Set, a group of symbiote-bonded thieves and raiders who worship Knull, the King in Black. Despite the tragedy in his life, James still commits his life to protecting those in need across the galaxy.

In the second issue, a Wakandan version of Star-Lord fought Quasar the Living Star. The new, Starhammer-wielding hero fought and earned a victory against the sun-like entity to protect a helpless planet the villain planned on incinerating with his cosmic powers. Much like Nova 2099, Star-Lord proved her heroism in the face of unlikely odds.

In "Annihilation 2099" #3, another new hero is introduced. Unfortunately for Ross Romero, his Red Hulk powers come from an objectively disgusting source. While Marvel hasn't been shy about showing some of the gnarliest Hulk transformations in the past, Romero's origin may up the ante when it comes to the character's history with body horror.