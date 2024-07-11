Marvel's New Red Hulk Has The Grossest Origin - Exclusive
Marvel's original Red Hulk is rumored to make his live-action debut in "Captain America: Brave New World," but an all-new version of the character is definitely about to take flight in the 2099 universe. And what's more, the future-based scarlet giant has an origin story that's so absolutely disgusting, it could possibly lead to some readers feeling a bit queasy.
In Marvel's "Annihilation 2099," new heroes facing horrible evils are being showcased across the galaxy. "Annihilation 2099" #1 (by Steve Orlando, Ibraim Roberson, Neeraj Menon, and VC's Cory Petit) introduced fans to a powerful new Nova who happens to be the last survivor of the Nova Corps. Nova 2099 turned out to be James Howlett, the former Wolverine, having been infused with the full power of the Nova Force, which, when combined with his healing factor, makes him practically unkillable. The new Nova helps take out the Knull Set, a group of symbiote-bonded thieves and raiders who worship Knull, the King in Black. Despite the tragedy in his life, James still commits his life to protecting those in need across the galaxy.
In the second issue, a Wakandan version of Star-Lord fought Quasar the Living Star. The new, Starhammer-wielding hero fought and earned a victory against the sun-like entity to protect a helpless planet the villain planned on incinerating with his cosmic powers. Much like Nova 2099, Star-Lord proved her heroism in the face of unlikely odds.
In "Annihilation 2099" #3, another new hero is introduced. Unfortunately for Ross Romero, his Red Hulk powers come from an objectively disgusting source. While Marvel hasn't been shy about showing some of the gnarliest Hulk transformations in the past, Romero's origin may up the ante when it comes to the character's history with body horror.
Marvel's new Red Hulk is about to be born
In Looper's exclusive preview of "Annihilation 2099" #3 (by Steve Orlando, Pete Woods, Dale Eaglesham, Raul Angulo, and VC's Cory Petit), explorer Ross Romero fights for his life inside Ego the Living Planet, where he fled to escape a slew of alien fighters called Abominations. Unfortunately, his efforts lead to him getting stranded inside Ego's maze-like innards, spending days wandering through the planet as his rations run out. Falling sick and finding himself on death's door due to starvation, Ross' inner monologue reveals that he's been lied to by his bosses and teams. The company he works for, Alchemax, is constantly searching for new elements at any cost — even if the cost is the lives of its employees.
As Romero crawls and begs not to die, his prayers for food are met when he finds a red "egg" growing in front of him. Believing Ego grew it specially for him, he bites into the object, and it explodes with crimson goo squirting everywhere. Comparing the texture to both scrambled eggs and liver and the taste as sweet but acidic, Romero calls it both disgusting and great, and he can't stop eating it. This is where things get gross, as whatever it is that he's ingesting begins to take over his body, his skin and flesh changing shapes while he feels his insides move around. While the preview ends before his transformation into the Red Hulk is complete, the scene might as well be ripped right from a number of body horror movies, as he has begun to contort and transform into its massive new form.
Meet Marvel's new Red Hulk
Following Ross Romero's transformation into Red Hulk 2099, he will be pitted against one of the strongest foes in the galaxy: Terrax, the Planet Hunter. In Marvel's primary continuity, Terrax is a former herald to the world-devouring Galactus. His defiance of his old master's orders and tendency to develop and execute deadly machinations made him one of Marvel's most dangerous cosmic villains. Considering his moniker in the new story, the Red Hulk's first opponent likely won't rest until he's taken down Ego and everyone inhabiting the living planet.
Cover art by Nick Bradshaw and Rachelle Rosenberg showcases Romero's Red Hulk form, which involves melding his spacesuit with his new body. Meanwhile, Terrax swings a massive axe at the new hero, teasing an epic fight between the pair of cosmic monsters. Check out the cover below, followed by the text solicit teasing the adventures ahead.
RAGE OF THE RED HULK! Explorer ROSS ROMERO'S team ends up mining EGO THE LIVING PLANET! What makes Ross transform into an ALL-NEW RED HULK whose cosmic strength and hyperspace jumps are fueled by the power primordial? And is the new Red Hulk's power enough to defeat TERRAX, THE PLANET HUNTER?
Readers can meet Red Hulk 2099 when "Annihilation 2099" #3 from Marvel Comics arrives in comic book stores and online retailers on July 17, 2024.