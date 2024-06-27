Exclusive Preview May Reveal Marvel's Most Powerful Cosmic Hero Yet
Marvel Comics is taking readers to the future in "Annihilation 2099" #1, introducing a mysterious version of Nova, who might be one of the publisher's most powerful cosmic heroes ever.
In 1992, the "Marvel 2099" titles debuted, spotlighting versions of heroes and villains from the publisher's far future. The line led to the introduction of several characters who remain relevant today, including Miguel O'Hara's Spider-Man 2099, who recently starred in his own 2099 comics while playing a major role in the "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" animated film, and Jake Gallows Punisher 2099, who showed up in the most recent iteration of the "Savage Avengers." Writer Steve Orlando has spent the last few years putting his own stamp on the 2099 canon, and next, he's poised to tackle the cosmic side of the future-based universe.
In Marvel's "Annihilation" 2099 miniseries, a handful of new characters will star in cosmic adventures, including Starlord 2099, Red Hulk 2099, Silver Surfer 2099, and Nova 2099. Looper's exclusive preview of "Annihilation 2099" #1 (by Orlando, Ibraim Roberson, Neeraj Menon, and VC's Cory Petit) teases the futuristic Nova's tragic backstory, as the hero experiences significant loss after gaining his great powers as the last member of the intergalactic Nova Corps.
Nova 2099 is the last of his kind
With a Nova project in development for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and rumors circulating that Ryan Gosling has met with Marvel for the part, the publisher introduces the future Nova in "Annihilation 2099" #1.
The preview opens with an unnamed Nova Corps member remembering one of the darkest moments from his past as he lies on his knees, wounded and surrounded by death and destruction on Xandar. As the "Last Nova" tries to drink his problems away at an intergalactic bar, the story flashes back to reveal how the Corps met its end, when Exo-Parasites from another dimension got a taste for the Nova Force and set their sights on Xandar. At the same time, a man who lost his arm and eye after being attacked by Hulks found himself looking for a fresh start and joined the organization at the most unfortunate moment.
Taking part in experiments designed to infuse living cells with the Nova Force to create a self-powered Nova, the man underwent a transformation that turned him into a powerful cosmic hero. However, the Exo-Parasites attacked Xandar in mid-process, leading him to absorb concentrated power as the planet was decimated and become the Last Nova. It's unclear what he is capable of, but he's certainly something different and, apparently, far more powerful than the Corps' previous members.
Check out the full preview below.
The comic will also feature another 2099 story
While the main story focuses on the Last Nova's adventures in the 2099 universe, a backup tale in "Annihilation 2099" #1 (by Orlando, Dale Eaglesham, Raul Angulo, and VC's Cory Petit) will reintroduce Dracula 2099, last seen in Miguel O'Hara: Spider-Man 2099. In that series, Dracula spars with Spider-Man 2099 when the villain is freed from his tomb on the moon. After seriously injuring Moon Knight 2099, he sets his sights on Earth in his quest to turn those across the galaxy into his vampire army.
Check out Nick Bradshaw's main cover art for "Annihilation" 2099 #1 followed by the text solicit for the issue.
WHO IS THE LAST NOVA?! A remote town on a remote world is devastated by the ravenous, unforgiving KNULL SET, a gang of raiders and thieves obsessed with offering all life up to the darkness. But that all changes when a stranger comes to town, a stranger from the stars who answers to his own code. THE LAST SURVIVOR OF XANDAR... the LAST NOVA. Who is the Last Nova, and what great tragedy does he carry on his back? Is he the inheritor of the NOVA CORPS or its destroyer?
The newest adventures set in the 2099 Marvel Universe officially begin when "Annihilation 2099" #1 arrives in comic book stores and online retailers on July 3, 2024.