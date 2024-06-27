Exclusive Preview May Reveal Marvel's Most Powerful Cosmic Hero Yet

Marvel Comics is taking readers to the future in "Annihilation 2099" #1, introducing a mysterious version of Nova, who might be one of the publisher's most powerful cosmic heroes ever.

In 1992, the "Marvel 2099" titles debuted, spotlighting versions of heroes and villains from the publisher's far future. The line led to the introduction of several characters who remain relevant today, including Miguel O'Hara's Spider-Man 2099, who recently starred in his own 2099 comics while playing a major role in the "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" animated film, and Jake Gallows Punisher 2099, who showed up in the most recent iteration of the "Savage Avengers." Writer Steve Orlando has spent the last few years putting his own stamp on the 2099 canon, and next, he's poised to tackle the cosmic side of the future-based universe.

In Marvel's "Annihilation" 2099 miniseries, a handful of new characters will star in cosmic adventures, including Starlord 2099, Red Hulk 2099, Silver Surfer 2099, and Nova 2099. Looper's exclusive preview of "Annihilation 2099" #1 (by Orlando, Ibraim Roberson, Neeraj Menon, and VC's Cory Petit) teases the futuristic Nova's tragic backstory, as the hero experiences significant loss after gaining his great powers as the last member of the intergalactic Nova Corps.