Marvel Preview: Iron Man Married An X-Man & It May Last Longer Than We Thought

Iron Man appears to be having second thoughts about getting his marriage to the X-Men's Emma Frost annulled. Could the stunt relationship have transformed into something real?

Tony Stark and the White Queen agreed to work together to stop Feilong — a villain who quickly proved to be one of Iron Man's greatest threats after buying and turning the hero's advanced tech against him to create powerful Stark Sentinels — and Orchis, the anti-mutant organization determined to destroy the X-Men and their paradise home of Krakoa. Under the secret identity of Hazel Kendall, Frost married Stark in order to implement a plan to take the villains down. Orchis succeeded in ending the X-Men's Krakoan Age, but Iron Man (wearing one of his most powerful armors ever) and Emma helped take the villainous group out by burying Feilong alive in the desert to ensure the megalomaniac could never try anything so sinister ever again.

With his enemies now defeated, Iron Man is tying up several loose ends in his life. In the preview below, the Avenger heads to court with She-Hulk to set his longtime friend James "Rhodey" Rhodes free after Feilong framed him for murder. Meanwhile, Stark still has a decision to make about what's next with his marriage to Emma. What started off as an unlikely alliance between two strong personalities formed to take out a collective threat might have become something real.