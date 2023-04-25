Iron Man's New Villain Might Be His Greatest Threat Ever

Contains spoilers for "Invincible Iron Man" #5

To learn more about Feilong, the villain trying to overtake his life through any means necessary, Iron Man is heading to Krakoa. And after arriving at the home of the X-Men, Tony Stark learns his newest rival is more than one of his usual threats and instead might be one of the most dangerous villains he's ever faced off against.

In the current "Invincible Iron Man" series by Gerry Duggan, Juan Frigeri, Bryan Valenza, and VC's Joe Caramagna, Iron Man's personal and professional life are in shambles. After losing his fortune buying up black-market weapons to make the world safer and watching his girlfriend Hellcat leave the city, Tony has struggled to adjust to his new normal. Iron Man going from being of the wealthiest heroes to having little to no resources, tech, and help has hit the Avenger hard. Complicating matters is the arrival of the new villain, Feilong.

After gaining his own powers in a failed attempt to take down the X-Men and buying up Tony's company, Stark Unlimited, Feilong emerges as a serious threat to everything Tony holds dear. In the first look at "Invincible Iron Man" #5, Stark travels to Krakoa and is reminded just how deadly Feilong is and how stopping him will be challenging, even with Marvel's mutants by his side.