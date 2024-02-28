Marvel Just Revealed Iron Man's Most Powerful Armor Ever
Contains spoilers for "The Invincible Iron Man" #15 (by Gerry Duggan, Juan Frigeri, Creees Lee, Walden Wong, Bryan Valenza, and VC's Joe Caramagna).
Iron Man is debuting his most powerful armor ever as the hero prepares for an all-out war versus one of his greatest enemies. In "Invincible Iron Man" #15 from Marvel Comics, Tony Stark suits up in his brand-new Sentinel Buster gear as his final fight against Feilong begins.
In the current "Invincible Iron Man" series, Stark has watched Feilong acquire his assets and tech after he lost them buying up dangerous weapons and taking them off the supervillain black market. The villain has created Stark Sentinels alongside the anti-mutant think tank Orchis to eliminate mutants across the universe. Tony teamed up with Emma Frost to figure out a way to stop the villain. However, with Stark's technology and secrets, Feilong has proven to be much more difficult to take out — especially with some of the most fearsome anti-mutant forces by his side.
Readers have seen Stark and Frost work alongside Riri Williams and Forge in building a spacecraft out of the mutant material Mysterium — a precious metal tied to the X-Men's White Hot Room and connected to his father, Howard. Now, Marvel reveals the real reason Stark was building such massive fleets in space. As it turns out he wasn't exactly building ships but his most powerful armor yet.
Meet Tony Stark's Sentinel Buster
In "The Invincible Iron Man" #15, Tony Stark and Emma Frost successfully fend off one of Feilong's most dangerous creations, as the villain turned one of the corpses of Wolverine — left unattended after his mutant resurrection — into a deadly soldier. Thankfully, Stark wears his Mark 72 armor made from Mysterium, easily blocking his adamantium opponent's attack. Knowing Feilong is tracking him from space, Stark sends the ships he built with Riri Williams and Forge (alongside the Dwarves of Nidavellir) into a desolate part of Australia. Once Feilong realizes Stark isn't sending the ships as he initially believed, he goes to Earth himself in a War Machine Sentinel alongside his army of Stark Sentinels. When he arrives, he learns the truth behind Stark's bait and switch: he's actually assembling his newest armor.
Stark flies into the sky as the massive pieces of tech form around him. When the dust settles, he reveals the Mark 72 armor's actual function is a flight suit for his most powerful creation ever: His Sentinel Buster armor. The giant-sized suit towers over the Stark Sentinels tasked with stopping him. While Iron Man previously seemed helpless in his fight against Feilong and the potential destruction of the mutant race, using the Mysterium and some of the brightest minds in the universe to help construct his Sentinel Buster Armor may be the turning point for the hero against the villain who has taken nearly everything from him.
Is Stark's newest suit enough to stop Feilong?
Is the Sentinel Buster armor among his most powerful ever? That's up for debate. Tony Stark has sported some uber-impressive suits, from his Celestial Buster to his Godkiller armor. However, with the Sentinel Buster being built from Mysterium, the strongest metal in the Marvel Universe, its upper-power level might be truly in a league of its own. If it's capable of taking out Feilong's army of Sentinels, it certainly belongs in the conversation for the most potent suit he's fought in — as even Stark acknowledges in "Invincible Iron Man" #15 it's his most powerful creation, even with his resources tapped out due to Feilong's takeover. Thankfully, allying with the X-Men allowed him to work with Mysterium to create the armor, giving them a fighting chance against one of their biggest threats.
The text preview for "Invincible Iron Man" #16 teases an epic battle ahead: "D-Day is here and there is absolutely a main event: Iron Man vs. Feilong! Get ready for the biggest clash of armor you've ever seen! Plus: Tony gets some new suits!" So, for those looking to see a giant-sized fight between Stark and Feilong, you're about to get your wish. Readers can see Iron Man's Sentinel Buster debut in "Invincible Iron Man" #15, which is in comic book stores and available at online retailers now.