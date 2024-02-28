Marvel Just Revealed Iron Man's Most Powerful Armor Ever

Contains spoilers for "The Invincible Iron Man" #15 (by Gerry Duggan, Juan Frigeri, Creees Lee, Walden Wong, Bryan Valenza, and VC's Joe Caramagna).

Iron Man is debuting his most powerful armor ever as the hero prepares for an all-out war versus one of his greatest enemies. In "Invincible Iron Man" #15 from Marvel Comics, Tony Stark suits up in his brand-new Sentinel Buster gear as his final fight against Feilong begins.

In the current "Invincible Iron Man" series, Stark has watched Feilong acquire his assets and tech after he lost them buying up dangerous weapons and taking them off the supervillain black market. The villain has created Stark Sentinels alongside the anti-mutant think tank Orchis to eliminate mutants across the universe. Tony teamed up with Emma Frost to figure out a way to stop the villain. However, with Stark's technology and secrets, Feilong has proven to be much more difficult to take out — especially with some of the most fearsome anti-mutant forces by his side.

Readers have seen Stark and Frost work alongside Riri Williams and Forge in building a spacecraft out of the mutant material Mysterium — a precious metal tied to the X-Men's White Hot Room and connected to his father, Howard. Now, Marvel reveals the real reason Stark was building such massive fleets in space. As it turns out he wasn't exactly building ships but his most powerful armor yet.