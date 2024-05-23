Exclusive X-Men Preview Teases The End Of The Krakoa Era & It's Beyond Sinister

In Looper's exclusive "Rise of the Powers of X" #5 preview, readers see Jean Grey take on the powers of the Phoenix. The mutants left on Krakoa celebrate this victory, but are quickly reminded that Jean still needs to undertake her difficult mission to stop Enigma. It's important to remember that winning isn't assured, even if Cyclops, confident in his longtime partner, responds to his teammates' uncertainty by stating, "If Jean's on it, we've won."

Meanwhile, Mister Sinister tries to get answers on how Phoenix's battle will go, asking the powerful clairvoyant Destiny whether they'll succeed in their ambitious plans. Destiny is so shaken she tells him, someone she loathes, that, as an act of kindness, she will not share what she sees in their future. Not even Sinister, the villain who has been at the center of the Krakoan Age's many machinations, knows how this will end.

The final page takes us to Charles Xavier at Orchis headquarters, where Moira confronts him and asks why he's still sticking around. Xavier opens her mind and takes her back to a familiar scene from the start of the House of X/Powers of X storyline in 2019, where the original Moira McTaggert revealed her powers. Check out the preview below, with cover art from R.B. Silva.

Marvel Comics/R.B. Silva

Marvel Comics/ Luciano Vecchio

Marvel Comics/ Luciano Vecchio

Marvel Comics/ Luciano Vecchio

THE BATTLE FOR ALL TIME! The X-epic concludes in a battle between those who are outside time and that which is now and forever...and the result is being decided by whether someone can ultimately make the right choice. The end of the Krakoan Age barrels our way as the two series that are one conclude!