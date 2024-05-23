Exclusive X-Men Preview Teases The End Of The Krakoa Era & It's Beyond Sinister
The end of the X-Men's Krakoan Age nears. Marvel mutants are about to use their greatest weapon to try to fight off their own extinction, unleashing the Phoenix in Looper's exclusive preview of "Rise of the Powers of X" #5 (by Kieron Gillen, Luciano Vecchio, and David Curiel). At the same time, a glimpse into the future hints at something sinister headed their way.
The current era of the X-Men was always destined to die, and once that happens, Marvel will debut its "From the Ashes" relaunch, where several new titles will reset the status quo for the publisher's many mutant heroes and villains. Though Charles Xavier struck a deal with the anti-mutant organization Orchis to offer leniency towards the X-Men, his former students have opposed his plan. They've successfully defeated Orchis and are now setting sights on an even bigger threat, as Enigma, a god-like artificial intelligence who is hellbent on destroying the Multiverse with his incredible powers, still needs to be taken out.
In order to stop a villain of epic cosmic proportions, the X-Men have turned to one of the biggest guns in their arsenal: Jean Grey's Phoenix. But will that be enough?
The Phoenix rises as the Krakoan Age nears the finish line
In Looper's exclusive "Rise of the Powers of X" #5 preview, readers see Jean Grey take on the powers of the Phoenix. The mutants left on Krakoa celebrate this victory, but are quickly reminded that Jean still needs to undertake her difficult mission to stop Enigma. It's important to remember that winning isn't assured, even if Cyclops, confident in his longtime partner, responds to his teammates' uncertainty by stating, "If Jean's on it, we've won."
Meanwhile, Mister Sinister tries to get answers on how Phoenix's battle will go, asking the powerful clairvoyant Destiny whether they'll succeed in their ambitious plans. Destiny is so shaken she tells him, someone she loathes, that, as an act of kindness, she will not share what she sees in their future. Not even Sinister, the villain who has been at the center of the Krakoan Age's many machinations, knows how this will end.
The final page takes us to Charles Xavier at Orchis headquarters, where Moira confronts him and asks why he's still sticking around. Xavier opens her mind and takes her back to a familiar scene from the start of the House of X/Powers of X storyline in 2019, where the original Moira McTaggert revealed her powers. Check out the preview below, with cover art from R.B. Silva.
THE BATTLE FOR ALL TIME! The X-epic concludes in a battle between those who are outside time and that which is now and forever...and the result is being decided by whether someone can ultimately make the right choice. The end of the Krakoan Age barrels our way as the two series that are one conclude!
The Phoenix will rise in a new series
The Phoenix's return extends well past the end of the X-Men's Krakoan Age. Marvel's "From the Ashes" relaunch sees Jean Grey continue on as the powerful cosmic entity's host in a solo "Phoenix" series by Stephanie Phillips and Alessandro Miracolo. But before her new series debuts, Jean's Phoenix plays a big role in the current era's finale, as her fight against Dominion likely plays a major part in the new beginning for Marvel's mutants.
The new comic sees Phoenix fighting in space to save the lives of hundreds of innocent people, while a darkness will be unlocked as she tries to keep the peace. On X (formerly Twitter), Miracolo showcased Jean's new Phoenix look (one of several makeovers coming in the X-Men's next era), remixing one of her most iconic costumes. Below, you can check out Yasmine Putri's cover for "Phoenix" #1, as well as Miracolo's new design.
[embed=https://x.com/alessandromirac/status/1793666861881770020]
Readers can see The Phoenix rise when Marvel Comics' "Rise of the Powers of X" #5 arrives in comic book stores and online retailers on May 29, 2024. Her solo "Phoenix" series, part of the X-Men's upcoming relaunch, begins on July 27, 2024.