Was Josh Hartnett Nearly Batman? Christopher Nolan Sets The Record Straight

Christian Bale's performance in Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" trilogy is arguably one of the best portrayals of Batman, but another actor was almost chosen to wear the cape and cowl. In 2015, Josh Hartnett said he spoke to the director about the part. Now, the renowned filmmaker has officially weighed in on how close the "Black Hawk Down" star came to suiting up as Gotham's Caped Crusader.

In the box office hit "Oppenheimer," Hartnett played the role of Ernest Lawrence, a nuclear physicist who took home the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1939. But fans may not realize that despite the atomic bomb biopic being his first time in a Nolan film, the filmmaker confirmed that he was considered for Batman in the early stages. Nolan revealed he spoke to the actor but confirmed he was not offered the part, nor did things progress to the point of Hartnett doing a screen test. "I met with Josh, and if I recall, he was a young actor whose work I was very interested in," Nolan said in an interview with Josh Horowitz. "I had an initial conversation with him, but he had read my brother's script for 'The Prestige' at the time and was more interested in getting involved with that. So it never went further than that."

While he did pass on the chance to star in a more grounded take on Batman with universal acclaim, Hartnett was fortunate enough to eventually work with Nolan on "Oppenheimer." But fans perplexed by his decision not to play the role might also be surprised to learn that the Dark Knight isn't the only big-name DC character Hartnett almost got to play.