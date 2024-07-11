Is Warcraft 2 With Henry Cavill Happening? Here's Why You Keep Seeing Those Trailers

Back in 2016, director Duncan Janes brought the massively popular fantasy video game series "Warcraft" to the big screen. The pic was considerably hyped up, with many believing that it would break the so-called "video game movie curse" that had dominated Hollywood's attempt to adapt games to theaters. Instead, it proved to be just fine, barely emerging as a box office hit. Nearly a decade later, YouTube has become flooded with fake "Warcraft 2" trailers that feature Henry Cavill, a prominent fan of the games.

Unfortunately, "Warcraft" isn't getting a sequel with the former "Man of Steel" actor in a lead role.

The fake "Warcraft 2" trailers seem to be a direct response to the video game movie finding a second life on Netflix earlier this month. As of this writing, "Warcraft" is the fifth most-watched film on the platform globally, according to Netflix's own reporting. Naturally, the film has entered the cultural conversation again, with many hoping that a sequel manifests. If you go on YouTube, you'll find dozens of fake (but still impressive) trailers for the hypothetical sequel.

Consider this one from Teaser PRO, for example, which has over a million views as of this writing. The video repurposes footage from several fantasy films to create a unique, genuinely believable trailer that almost fooled fans. "This edit is so persuasively made I almost believed it's a real movie trailer. Well done!" shared YouTube user @Romanticvampyre6. But despite all the anticipation and hope that fans have, it's unlikely we'll be getting a "Warcraft" sequel anytime soon. Partly because Cavill is presumably busy developing another game-to-movie project.