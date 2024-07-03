The Huge Video Game Movie Flop That Found A Second Life On Netflix

Netflix has frequently given second life to movies or TV shows that failed to capture the public attention when they were first released. That phenomenon has occurred once again with "Warcraft," the 2016 fantasy film and video game adaptation, which takes place in the universe of Blizzard Entertainment's massively successful MMORPG "World of Warcraft." The film fell short of its financial and critical ambitions eight years ago, but it's reached the No. 2 spot on Netflix's top 10 movies in the United States as of July 2.

At the time of this writing, "Warcraft" is second only to the new Netflix original movie "A Family Affair." That's a pretty big win for a movie that's almost a decade old and has lost a lot of cultural relevance in the interim. While "World of Warcraft" remains an immensely popular game worldwide, it's no longer the definitive signifier of gaming culture that it once was. Other titles like "Fortnite," "Minecraft," and "League of Legends" have come to dominate that space, though they occupy very different genres from the loot-centric fantasy gameplay of "World of Warcraft."

"Warcraft" has never been nearly as beloved as the game series that birthed it, earning a dismal 29% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The audience score for the film is much higher, standing at 76% at the time of this writing, but viewer approval wasn't enough to make the film a box office success. It earned $439 million thanks to a strong performance in China, but that wasn't enough for it to break even. So, was everyone too harsh on the film back in 2016?