American Psycho Has A Sequel With Mila Kunis - But Most Fans Never Heard Of It

Using the Bret Easton Ellis novel of the same name as a guide, director Mary Harron's "American Psycho" from 2000 swiftly became a horror favorite. Though lead Christian Bale used to get weirded out by his fame from the film, his work as Patrick Bateman is undeniably excellent in an overall tense and terrifying yet satirical and thought-provoking film. Thankfully, the feature's legacy has been preserved more so than others in its genre due to a lack of extraneous movie sequels that diminish in quality. However, not only are there movies out there like "American Psycho" that horror fans should see, but it does also have a single direct-to-video continuation — albeit one that's best left forgotten.

Two years after "American Psycho" premiered, "American Psycho II: All American Girl" followed suit. The feature stars Mila Kunis as Rachael Newman, who killed Bateman (Michael Kremko) at age 12 after witnessing him murder her babysitter. Now in college, she aspires to join the Federal Bureau of Investigation, but first seeks to land the teaching assistant position under her professor, Robert Starkman (William Shatner). This becomes an obsession, leading her to kill multiple people and slither her way to her goals by any means necessary.

With its 11% rotten critic score and 18% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, "American Psycho II" is not loved by many. Even Kunis herself made it clear how much she disliked it.