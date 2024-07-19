American Psycho Has A Sequel With Mila Kunis - But Most Fans Never Heard Of It
Using the Bret Easton Ellis novel of the same name as a guide, director Mary Harron's "American Psycho" from 2000 swiftly became a horror favorite. Though lead Christian Bale used to get weirded out by his fame from the film, his work as Patrick Bateman is undeniably excellent in an overall tense and terrifying yet satirical and thought-provoking film. Thankfully, the feature's legacy has been preserved more so than others in its genre due to a lack of extraneous movie sequels that diminish in quality. However, not only are there movies out there like "American Psycho" that horror fans should see, but it does also have a single direct-to-video continuation — albeit one that's best left forgotten.
Two years after "American Psycho" premiered, "American Psycho II: All American Girl" followed suit. The feature stars Mila Kunis as Rachael Newman, who killed Bateman (Michael Kremko) at age 12 after witnessing him murder her babysitter. Now in college, she aspires to join the Federal Bureau of Investigation, but first seeks to land the teaching assistant position under her professor, Robert Starkman (William Shatner). This becomes an obsession, leading her to kill multiple people and slither her way to her goals by any means necessary.
With its 11% rotten critic score and 18% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, "American Psycho II" is not loved by many. Even Kunis herself made it clear how much she disliked it.
Even Kunis herself didn't like American Psycho II
"American Psycho" became a horror classic for more reasons than one. Sure, it's bloody and its antagonist is compelling, but there's more to it than that. It makes commentary on the functions of capitalism and class, especially when it comes to the things one can get away with and how the legal system responds. It also touches on masculinity and sexuality, exploring how they weave into social settings, workplace dynamics, and one's concept of self-acceptance. "American Psycho II: All American Girl" lacks all of these layers, trading them in for a weak plot, an inconsistent characterization of its lead character, and an uninspired twist ending. No wonder Mila Kunis wasn't a fan.
Back in 2005, Kunis spoke to MTV News about the "American Psycho" sequel and her feelings on it. More specifically, she discussed the idea of a third "American Psycho" film and her thoughts on continuing Rachael Newman's story. "Please — somebody stop this. Write a petition. When I did the second one, I didn't know it would be 'American Psycho II.' It was supposed to be a different project, and it was re-edited, but, ooh ... I don't know. Bad," she said, revealing that the film wasn't even supposed to be an "American Psycho" sequel. Evidently, she wasn't proud of the final product and had no desire to return for another movie, which never came to fruition anyway.
In the years since "American Psycho II" arrived, an "American Psycho" sequel comic has hit stands to explore Patrick Bateman's legacy. It stands to reason this will endure as the true sequel to the 2000 movie in the eyes of most, as "American Psycho II" falls further into obscurity.