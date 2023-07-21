An American Psycho Sequel Comic Is Coming To Explore Patrick Bateman's Legacy
Patrick Bateman is finally back from returning all those videotapes. The controversial 2000 cult classic "American Psycho" is getting a sequel in comic book form that promises to not only revisit Bateman's 1980s killing spree (if it really happened) but also explore a modern-day serial killer in a story that will have "surprising connections to the past," according to a press release from publisher Sumerian Comics, via ComicBook.com. "American Psycho" will be a four-issue miniseries launching in October and written by Michael Calero, with Piotr Kowalski providing the art and Brad Simpson the colors.
According to Sumerian, the series will be a "proper sequel" to the Christian Bale-starring movie, which was adapted from the Bret Easton Ellis novel of the same name. The press release teases that the series will be "a dual storyline thriller which will show a different perspective of Bateman's killing spree with a sure to be fan-favorite twist, while the second storyline dives deep into a modern day arc."
The announcement goes on to say that readers will "see Patrick Bateman's infamous New York City killing spree from a brand new perspective as a familiar character from the film is revealed to be much more than they appeared. ... This limited series also begins the journey of an all-new psychopath as social media obsessed millennial, Charlie (Charlene) Carruthers, goes on a downward spiral filled with violence. Drug fueled partying leads to bloodshed as Charlie leaves a trail of bodies on her way to discovering the truth about her dark nature."
What happened to Patrick Bateman after American Psycho?
This technically won't be the first time we see the return of Patrick Bateman. The original film received a straight-to-DVD sequel in 2002 with the Mila Kunis-starring "American Psycho II: All American Girl," though it never found the audience its predecessor did. In that film, Bateman briefly makes a return, except now he's played by Michael Kremko, and his face is obscured for pretty much the entirety of his screen time.
Instead of the menacing, terrifying monster Christian Bale played in the original, in "American Psycho II," Bateman is basically an inconsequential footnote. Just a few minutes into the movie, he's unceremoniously killed off-screen by a 12-year-old girl. That's it. That's how the unhinged, chainsaw-wielding lunatic we see naked, drenched in blood, and screaming down a hallway in "American Psycho" meets his end.
There's no word yet on whether or not this will be canon in the upcoming comics. In fact, the film that eventually became "American Psycho II" was never actually meant to be a sequel to begin with. After the first movie's success, Lionsgate rushed a follow-up, repurposing a preexisting script titled "The Girl Who Wouldn't Die" and forcing a connection to Bateman and "American Psycho." The change happened so abruptly that not even Kunis knew she was starring in a sequel until after the decision was made.
Will this finally settle the American Psycho debate?
Since its debut more than two decades ago, a debate has been raging over whether or not the events of "American Psycho" actually happened or if they were simply Patrick Bateman's twisted fantasies. Director Mary Harron has said that, in her opinion, none of the events of the film were meant to be figments of Bateman's imagination. Still, the fact that the movie ends with him facing no consequences despite the trail of bodies in his wake, his obvious guilt, and even a taped confession has left many fans arguing it was all in Bateman's head.
If "American Psycho II" is considered canon, then the answer is a definitive yes — Patrick Bateman is a sadistic serial killer who continues with his vile hobby long after the credits of the first movie roll. However, with Sumerian billing the comic as a "proper sequel" to the original movie, it seems like the comic may disregard the events of the underwhelming second entry and provide a follow-up that was written with Bateman in mind from the start.
We'll have to wait until "American Psycho" #1 is released on October 11 to see if this back and forth can finally be put to rest. But either way, with the promise of a current serial killer somehow tied to the original story, Patrick Bateman's twisted tale is clearly not over yet.