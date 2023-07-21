An American Psycho Sequel Comic Is Coming To Explore Patrick Bateman's Legacy

Patrick Bateman is finally back from returning all those videotapes. The controversial 2000 cult classic "American Psycho" is getting a sequel in comic book form that promises to not only revisit Bateman's 1980s killing spree (if it really happened) but also explore a modern-day serial killer in a story that will have "surprising connections to the past," according to a press release from publisher Sumerian Comics, via ComicBook.com. "American Psycho" will be a four-issue miniseries launching in October and written by Michael Calero, with Piotr Kowalski providing the art and Brad Simpson the colors.

According to Sumerian, the series will be a "proper sequel" to the Christian Bale-starring movie, which was adapted from the Bret Easton Ellis novel of the same name. The press release teases that the series will be "a dual storyline thriller which will show a different perspective of Bateman's killing spree with a sure to be fan-favorite twist, while the second storyline dives deep into a modern day arc."

The announcement goes on to say that readers will "see Patrick Bateman's infamous New York City killing spree from a brand new perspective as a familiar character from the film is revealed to be much more than they appeared. ... This limited series also begins the journey of an all-new psychopath as social media obsessed millennial, Charlie (Charlene) Carruthers, goes on a downward spiral filled with violence. Drug fueled partying leads to bloodshed as Charlie leaves a trail of bodies on her way to discovering the truth about her dark nature."