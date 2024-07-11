What Gladiator's Child Actor Spencer Treat Clark Looks Like Today

There are numerous small details and big reveals in the "Gladiator II" trailer that will delight fans of the original film from 2000. However, amid all of the spectacle, it's possible some may have missed a pretty significant recasting that has occurred with "Gladiator II." Within flashbacks, we see young Lucius, played by Alfie Tempest instead of Spencer Treat Clark, who originated the character in "Gladiator." Since 24 years have passed, Clark obviously can't portray a child any longer. But many may still wonder what Clark has been up to since the role that helped put him on the map. He's all grown up, still acting, and appears to be enjoying the family life these days.

2000 was a good year for Clark, as he appeared as Lucius in "Gladiator" as well as Joseph Dunn in "Unbreakable." He reprised his role from the latter film in 2019's "Glass," which saw M. Night Shyamalan's shared universe come to full fruition, bringing together the worlds of "Unbreakable" and "Split." That wasn't just a brief return to acting either, as he's remained consistently busy in the entertainment industry since his child actor days. He won't return as Lucius, though, as that character will be played as an adult by Paul Mescal in the forthcoming sequel — but it doesn't seem like he's hurting too badly for more work.