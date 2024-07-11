What Gladiator's Child Actor Spencer Treat Clark Looks Like Today
There are numerous small details and big reveals in the "Gladiator II" trailer that will delight fans of the original film from 2000. However, amid all of the spectacle, it's possible some may have missed a pretty significant recasting that has occurred with "Gladiator II." Within flashbacks, we see young Lucius, played by Alfie Tempest instead of Spencer Treat Clark, who originated the character in "Gladiator." Since 24 years have passed, Clark obviously can't portray a child any longer. But many may still wonder what Clark has been up to since the role that helped put him on the map. He's all grown up, still acting, and appears to be enjoying the family life these days.
2000 was a good year for Clark, as he appeared as Lucius in "Gladiator" as well as Joseph Dunn in "Unbreakable." He reprised his role from the latter film in 2019's "Glass," which saw M. Night Shyamalan's shared universe come to full fruition, bringing together the worlds of "Unbreakable" and "Split." That wasn't just a brief return to acting either, as he's remained consistently busy in the entertainment industry since his child actor days. He won't return as Lucius, though, as that character will be played as an adult by Paul Mescal in the forthcoming sequel — but it doesn't seem like he's hurting too badly for more work.
Ridley Scott wanted someone 'fresh' for Lucius in Gladiator II
The transition from child to adult actor isn't easy, as the tabloids have shown time and time again. However, Spencer Treat Clark has navigated it masterfully, largely avoiding the limelight and keeping his private life private while still acting regularly in an array of projects. That includes appearing across Seasons 3 and 5 of "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." and having a recurring part on the TNT drama, "Animal Kingdom." But those hoping for some legacy casting in "Gladiator II" will be sorely disappointed, as director Ridley Scott has spoken about wanting to keep things exciting.
While speaking with Business Insider, Scott emphasized how he wanted to work with Paul Mescal after seeing his work in "Normal People." "I'm always looking for someone, something new and fresh," Scott elaborated. "I mean, fresh is terribly important." But Clark isn't alone in not coming back for the sequel. It doesn't look like Russell Crowe will return as Maximus, which makes sense, as that character's dead. Djimon Hounsou's Juba is another key character who won't return, despite initial reports that stated otherwise.
As for Spencer Treat Clark, he'll next be seen in a remake of "Salem's Lot," which is going straight to Max. Whether he's dealing with gladiators or vampires, Clark's had an eclectic career, and that's all any actor can ask for.