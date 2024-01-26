Gladiator 2 Won't Feature A Key Character From The First Movie Despite Reports
Ridley Scott's "Gladiator" features an ensemble cast of stars entering their prime. Maximus Decimus Meridius is one of the greatest heroes in cinema history, and the role established Russell Crowe as a Hollywood staple. Joaquin Phoenix's portrayal of the infamous Commodus was equally convincing, and he's gone on to build a tremendous career.
Djimon Hounsou's depiction of Maximus' gladiatorial companion, Juba, was also one for the ages — and unlike Crowe and Phoenix's characters, he survived the carnage of the on-screen story. Juba's popularity (and the fact that he still has a heartbeat when the credits roll) makes him a perfect candidate for the upcoming sequel to Scott's Roman magnum opus. But, according to Hounsou himself, despite the perfect fit, we won't be seeing Juba in "Gladiator 2."
During an appearance on BroBible's Post Credit Podcast, Hounsou was directly asked if he was involved in the "Gladiator" sequel. His response cut to the chase as he definitively declared, "Honesty, no," he replied, adding, "And this was a pure accident in the way it unfolded. I was going to be part of it. Circumstances dictated it to be something different."
The answer comes as a surprise, as rumors had percolated throughout 2023 that Hounsou would reprise his role in the sequel. In April, The Hollywood Reporter even went so far as to state, "Djimon Hounsou is expected to return as Juba, a fellow gladiator and onetime ally of Maximus." And yet, in the end, all of the speculation proved wrong. Based on the honest testimony of the actor himself, Hounsou was considered for the project, but it never worked out.
Djimon Hounsou has plenty of career momentum at the moment
While he may have missed out on a chance to return to Ridley Scott's Rome, Djimon Hounsou doesn't have much of a reason to feel left out. The 59-year-old has been both busy and popular since he fought in the Colosseum nearly a quarter of a century ago. In the wake of "Gladiator," the West African actor appeared in films like "The Four Feathers" and "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life," where he played Abou Fatma and Kosa, respectively.
Over the ensuing decades, he popped up over and over again. He played Ajhad in "Eragon," voiced Drago in the "How to Train Your Dragon" franchise, and most recently played Titus in Zack Synder's "Rebel Moon" saga. (It was during the press tour for "Rebel Moon" that he revealed his non-involvement in the "Gladiator" sequel.)
Hounsou has also been a popular face throughout both the DC and Marvel cinematic universes. He played the villain Korath the Pursuer in both "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Captain Marvel." He also voiced the character in Disney+'s animated "What if...?" series. In the DCEU, his rap sheet is slightly longer. He's played the wizard Shazam in "Shazam!," "Black Adam," and "Shazam! Fury of the Gods," and he voiced King Ricou in "Aquaman."
From off-beat space operas to magical superhero appearances, historical dramas, and multiple animation voiceovers, Hounsou has remained busy throughout his career. Even so, the fact that he officially won't be appearing in "Gladiator 2" is disappointing, especially if it was simply due to an inability for the stars to align. Fans of Scott's soon-to-be two-part story will have to remain content with the fact that Juba was a stand-out element of Maximus' story and Maximus' story alone.