Gladiator 2 Won't Feature A Key Character From The First Movie Despite Reports

Ridley Scott's "Gladiator" features an ensemble cast of stars entering their prime. Maximus Decimus Meridius is one of the greatest heroes in cinema history, and the role established Russell Crowe as a Hollywood staple. Joaquin Phoenix's portrayal of the infamous Commodus was equally convincing, and he's gone on to build a tremendous career.

Djimon Hounsou's depiction of Maximus' gladiatorial companion, Juba, was also one for the ages — and unlike Crowe and Phoenix's characters, he survived the carnage of the on-screen story. Juba's popularity (and the fact that he still has a heartbeat when the credits roll) makes him a perfect candidate for the upcoming sequel to Scott's Roman magnum opus. But, according to Hounsou himself, despite the perfect fit, we won't be seeing Juba in "Gladiator 2."

During an appearance on BroBible's Post Credit Podcast, Hounsou was directly asked if he was involved in the "Gladiator" sequel. His response cut to the chase as he definitively declared, "Honesty, no," he replied, adding, "And this was a pure accident in the way it unfolded. I was going to be part of it. Circumstances dictated it to be something different."

The answer comes as a surprise, as rumors had percolated throughout 2023 that Hounsou would reprise his role in the sequel. In April, The Hollywood Reporter even went so far as to state, "Djimon Hounsou is expected to return as Juba, a fellow gladiator and onetime ally of Maximus." And yet, in the end, all of the speculation proved wrong. Based on the honest testimony of the actor himself, Hounsou was considered for the project, but it never worked out.