Here's What Happened To The Movie Characters From Your Childhood

These days, when filmmakers want to put a monster or something cute on the screen, they use CGI. This isn't always the case — occasionally, a character like Grogu from "The Mandalorian" is made practically, but that's rare. Modern technology has rendered puppetry somewhat obsolete, but before CGI took over, filmmakers and VFX artists came together to create some truly breathtaking characters.

Sadly, most of the movie characters everyone enjoyed watching while growing up haven't survived the test of time. Some were simply discarded when production ended, while others made their way into private collections. If you've got the cash, you could own a piece of movie memorabilia, but it's not cheap. When something from a huge film like "Gremlins" hits the auction block, it's going to cost a lot of money.

Still, some of our favorite characters from the 1970s and '80s do survive to this day. Whether they've ended up in museums, the hands of private collectors, or were left to rot in an airport's unclaimed baggage section for decades, there are a few impressive practical creations still out there. These are some of the most important characters in cinematic history that survived time and indifference.