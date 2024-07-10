The Acolyte Episode 7's Twist Ending & How It Changes Star Wars, Explained

Contains spoilers for "The Acolyte" Season 1, Episode 7 — "Choice"

"The Acolyte" Episode 7 returns to the flashback seen in Episode 3, this time showing the tragedy on Brendok from the Jedi's perspective. As most fans anticipated, things aren't exactly as they seemed to be in Episode 3, and the destruction of the coven isn't Mae's fault at all. The whole thing is such a chaotic mess that it's hard to point to just one culprit, but suffice it to say that some characters emerge more sympathetic at the end of it, and some come out looking far, far worse.

The episode opens with the Jedi team of Sol (Lee Jung-jae), Indara (Carrie-Anne Moss), Kelnacca (Joonas Suotamo), and Torbin (Dean-Charles Chapman) conducting wildlife studies in the Brendok wilderness. We're told that the planet was deemed lifeless after a hyperspace accident (likely the Great Hyperspace Disaster from the High Republic novels), so the lush life the Jedi discover there is intriguing, to say the least. Sol believes the planet holds a "vergence" in the Force — a focus point of energy that can create life and have other strange effects. When he discovers a coven of witches living on the planet with two twin girls, Mae and Osha (Amandla Stenberg), he decides the two things must be connected.

Sol's fixation with Osha leads him into conflict with the witches, much to Indara's chagrin. His fear, and the anger of Mother Koril (Margarita Levieva), leads to a deadly confrontation and an enormous lie.