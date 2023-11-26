The Jedi Symbol Means More Than You Think
The Jedi have been a part of the "Star Wars" franchise since it launched nearly 50 years ago, and it stands to reason they'll be at the center of it for years to come. They stand as beacons of peace and hope in a galaxy that all too often falls into disarray due to the actions of villainous parties. Thus, to many, the Jedi are revered as legends, protectors who go to great lengths to maintain order and safety across the stars. Naturally, the Jedi crest matches this lofty reputation.
The Jedi crest, which appears as a set of wings with a star and a beam coming off it in the center, is packed with meaning. For one, it calls back to the days of the Old Republic, when the Jedi rallied behind a similar emblem to defend the innocent against the rising Sith threat. The center portion can also be construed as a simplified lightsaber, which is the weapon synonymous with the Jedi. One could also look at its symmetrical design as a representation of the Jedi Order's past commitment to balance — something the Order seems to lose sight of during the Clone Wars as it actively suppresses any knowledge of the dark side and its members write off the re-emergence of Sith lords.
Speaking of the Clone Wars, the Jedi crest becomes a surprisingly controversial symbol as the conflict rages on.
The Jedi crest takes on a new, unfortunate meaning during the Clone Wars
During the Clone Wars, the Jedi Order changes in a big way. No longer peacekeepers, the Jedi stand on the front lines of the conflict as the Galactic Republic's battlefield leaders, commanding legions of clone troopers in heated battles against the Confederacy of Independent Systems. In doing so, many even turn in their sacred Jedi robes for clone armor. Some Jedi, like Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker, for example, incorporate the Jedi crest into their armor, likely to remind themselves and others of the old ways. While this is a fine gesture, in reality, public opinion of the Jedi shifts dramatically as the battles rage on. This completely recontextualizes the emblem itself.
In addition to CSI representatives working overtime to paint the Jedi as untrustworthy, the sheer size of the galaxy leads the Order to develop a negative reputation. The Jedi participate in the Clone Wars conflict on a grand scale, but the majority of the galaxy's citizens never see them in action nor understand their intent behind joining the fight. As a result, many brand the Jedi Order as elitist, positing that it consists of warmongers and those who care not about the common folk. In 2016's "Star Wars Propaganda: A History of Persuasive Art in the Galaxy," readers learn that the Jedi crest is actively mocked in propaganda pieces by those who believe the Jedi and the Republic they serve are corrupt.
To some, the Jedi crest carries feelings of hope, safety, and community, though in the eyes of numerous others, it's an oppressive symbol weighed down by war and destruction.