The Jedi Symbol Means More Than You Think

The Jedi have been a part of the "Star Wars" franchise since it launched nearly 50 years ago, and it stands to reason they'll be at the center of it for years to come. They stand as beacons of peace and hope in a galaxy that all too often falls into disarray due to the actions of villainous parties. Thus, to many, the Jedi are revered as legends, protectors who go to great lengths to maintain order and safety across the stars. Naturally, the Jedi crest matches this lofty reputation.

The Jedi crest, which appears as a set of wings with a star and a beam coming off it in the center, is packed with meaning. For one, it calls back to the days of the Old Republic, when the Jedi rallied behind a similar emblem to defend the innocent against the rising Sith threat. The center portion can also be construed as a simplified lightsaber, which is the weapon synonymous with the Jedi. One could also look at its symmetrical design as a representation of the Jedi Order's past commitment to balance — something the Order seems to lose sight of during the Clone Wars as it actively suppresses any knowledge of the dark side and its members write off the re-emergence of Sith lords.

Speaking of the Clone Wars, the Jedi crest becomes a surprisingly controversial symbol as the conflict rages on.